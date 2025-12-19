Anzeige
Freitag, 19.12.2025
PR Newswire
19.12.2025 13:18 Uhr
OptiGroup acquires Dutch company Textiel Services Nederland

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the acquisition of the Dutch company Textiel Services Nederland B.V. (TSN).

TSN is a specialist in washing, repairing, selling and renting workwear; supplying and renting personal protective equipment (PPE); and providing workplace hygiene services and related solutions. With a strong focus on quality, reliability and service, TSN serves customers across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

TSN will be integrated into OptiGroup's subsidiary All Safety Group, strengthening the combined organisation's position in workwear, PPE, rental services, workplace hygiene solutions and related safety services.

The acquisition expands OptiGroup's service portfolio and further enhances the Group's expertise within workplace safety for B2B customers, reinforcing its leading position in the region.

The purchase price has not been disclosed.

For further information, please contact:

Alex de Graaf,
COO Western Europe,
OptiGroup,
a.degraaf@optigroupmedical.com

Stefan Sikander,
Corporate Communication Director,
OptiGroup,
stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optigroup-acquires-dutch-company-textiel-services-nederland-302646871.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
