City of Topeka Selects Softdocs for Cloud-Based Document Management and Process Automation

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Softdocs, the process automation platform for schools, states, and cities, announced today that the city of Topeka, KS, has selected Softdocs to automate business and municipal processes across the capital and to modernize its document management and business process solutions.

In addition to strengthening cybersecurity and integrating with Tyler Technologies ERP software, the city of Topeka chose Softdocs because of its industry-leading functionality, focus on the public sector, and quality of customer service, which was recently recognized as number one by G2.

As cyberattacks on local governments continue to rise, the state capital and fifth largest city in Kansas chose to migrate away from its on-premises legacy document management system as part of their modernization and cloud cybersecurity strategy.

The city of Topeka will deploy Softdocs across eight departments, including legal, prosecution, municipal courts, water, housing and neighborhood development, accounts payable, human resources, and payroll. As part of the deployment, Softdocs will migrate up to 1.5 million documents from the city's legacy document management system to Softdocs' secure SOC 2 Type I and II compliant content repository.

"The Center for Digital Government recently shared the top priorities for city CIOs, and the first three on the list align with Topeka's reasons for deploying Softdocs: improving cybersecurity; delivering a better customer experience; and retaining and empowering its workforce," said Adam Park, CEO of Softdocs. "The city of Topeka is leading the charge on migrating away from outdated systems to capitalize on modern process automation solutions that are flexible, reliable, and secure. We're delighted to welcome them to the ever-expanding Softdocs customer community."

Softdocs provides process automation and document management solutions to schools, states, counties, and cities. Our solutions enable colleges, universities, K-12 school districts, and state and municipal governments to improve how they serve people, create new efficiencies, and enable the future of work. Softdocs solutions are used by nearly one thousand organizations.

