

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. (BKHAU), a Cayman Islands exempted company, said that it priced its initial public offering of 6.90 million units at $10.00 per unit.



The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol 'BKHAU' beginning on March 21, 2024. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth of one right to receive one share of Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols 'BKHA' and 'BKHAR', respectively.



EF Hutton LLC is acting as sole book-running manager in the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.04 million units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.



The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken