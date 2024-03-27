DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.2607 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10790932 CODE: PRWU LN ISIN: LU2089238203 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238203 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRWU LN Sequence No.: 312250 EQS News ID: 1868489 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

