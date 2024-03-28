Gdansk, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - In a significant milestone marking its journey, andcards, a leading coworking space management solution, rebrands into Spacebring. This move reflects the company's commitment to empowering a more comprehensive range of shared spaces beyond coworking, increasing the value of the shared space economy.

Spacebring

With more than 6 years of experience serving over 500 spaces in 50 countries, Spacebring offers software solutions for the following areas:

Coworking and virtual offices

Medical and wellness spaces

Beauty coworking spaces

Co-warehousing and storage spaces

Innovation centers and coworking spaces at universities and schools

Coworking spaces with childcare

Music and photography studios

With its innovative technology, Spacebring offers shared and coworking space tenants the ability to be self-reliant. It helps businesses focus on growth and hospitality without worrying about the hassles of manual administration.

Spacebring provides an inclusive array of tools that allow businesses to implement:

Automation for efficient shared space operation: Spacebring offers technologies like Auto-Invoice and Auto-Pay that simplify coworking space administration, allowing staff to dedicate more time to important tasks.

Spacebring offers technologies like Auto-Invoice and Auto-Pay that simplify coworking space administration, allowing staff to dedicate more time to important tasks. An easy-to-use all-around platform for members, nonmembers, and administrators: Spacebring aims to offer an intuitive white-label web and mobile app to enhance team productivity and members' level of satisfaction.

Spacebring cares about the growth of the businesses that rely on their platform. Therefore, Spacebring offers support for each business with resources such as:

The Coworking Smarts Blog

The Spacebring Academy

The Coworking Visionaries Podcast

E-books

Webinars and Events

"Our transition to Spacebring signifies our dedication to empowering shared spaces beyond conventional boundaries," remarks Igor Dzhebyan, CEO and co-founder of Spacebring. "The customer support team at Spacebring is dedicated to helping owners make the most out of the platform and ensuring smooth operations for their shared space."

Tapping into the Potential of Shared Spaces with Spacebring

Spacebring offers a range of benefits for businesses and individuals alike. By choosing Spacebring, shared and coworking spaces can streamline administrative processes and boost community engagement for those using their space.

"At Spacebring, we believe shared spaces hold enormous growth potential. Our focus is on making coworking spaces more accessible and convenient for everyone. By working with space owners and users, we craft technology that seamlessly integrates data and insights, empowering everyone to maximize these valuable resources." - Ross Khanas, Spacebring CTO and co-founder.

With its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and seamless integration capabilities, Spacebring presents a solution for managing shared spaces of any size.

Interested parties can schedule a demo with Spacebring's experts today and discover how the platform helps them use their shared or coworking space most effectively.

