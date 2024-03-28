Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Tradegate
28.03.24
12:55 Uhr
0,360 Euro
+0,009
+2,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,3090,34518:17
Dow Jones News
28.03.2024 | 18:07
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Extension and increase of secondary lending facility

DJ Superdry plc: Extension and increase of secondary lending facility 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Extension and increase of secondary lending facility 
28-March-2024 / 16:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 March 2024 
 
Superdry PLC 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Extension and increase of secondary lending facility 
 
Superdry today announces that it has agreed an extension and increase to its secondary lending facility (the 
"Facility") with Hilco Capital Limited ("Hilco") that will provide the Company with improved liquidity headroom 
necessary to help facilitate the implementation of its turnaround plan and cost reduction programme. 
 
The existing asset backed lending facility with Bantry Bay Capital Limited ("Bantry Bay") remains in place. 
 
The Hilco Facility is to be extended by six months to 7 February 2025 and will see an additional GBP10m made available 
immediately and a further GBP10m available for the working capital peak between September and November, subject to the 
approval and implementation of cost saving measures. The interest rate is 11.5% plus the Bank of England base rate on 
the drawn element. It is covenant-light, with borrowing availability based upon an asset base that is consistent with 
the Company's current agreements with both lending parties. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Superdry 
Matthew Lee       investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
 
Peel Hunt LLP                      +44 (0) 2074 188900 
George Sellar 
Andrew Clark 
 
Liberum Capital Limited                 +44 (0) 2031 002000 
John Fishley 
Edward Thomas 
 
Media Enquiries 
Tim Danaher       superdry@brunswickgroup.com   +44 (0) 207 4045959

Cautionary Statement

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/ 2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR").

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  312686 
EQS News ID:  1870257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 12:36 ET (16:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
