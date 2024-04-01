Blueflite and DroneUp Partner to Bring Advanced Commercial Drone Capabilities to Ensure Fast, Safe and Reliable Delivery

New partnership brings together leading drone design and technology leaders to revolutionize last-mile logistics

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / In an exciting development for the future of autonomous logistics, blueflite , a leader in cutting-edge drone technology, today announced a strategic partnership with DroneUp , one of America's foremost autonomous drone delivery companies. This collaboration is set to redefine the standards of last-mile delivery services.

This new partnership comes after months of joint collaboration and on the heels of DroneUp's recent unveiling of its innovative Drone Autonomous Ecosystem, a platform that promises to revolutionize the delivery industry. Blueflite is honored to be chosen as the drone design partner for this trailblazing initiative. With its advanced drone capabilities, including internal package storage and high-speed flight, blueflite's technology is a perfect fit for DroneUp's Ecosystem, ensuring quick, safe, and reliable deliveries within a 15-mile radius of partnered vendors. As a US company, blueflite showcases its commitment to American manufacturing and quality, working with carefully selected US components and suppliers.

"Our alliance with DroneUp heralds a transformative era for last-mile delivery," said Frank Noppel, CEO of blueflite. "By pooling our resources and expertise, we're not just advancing drone delivery technology; we're making it more accessible and efficient for everyone, setting new industry standards along the way."





As DroneUp plans a phased rollout of the Ecosystem in select markets in 2024, blueflite is geared up to support this pioneering venture, aiming to deliver transformative solutions that will benefit businesses and consumers worldwide. This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in autonomous logistics, with both companies committed to ongoing innovation and excellence.

"Our selection of blueflite as a partner was based on their profound innovation capabilities and technological excellence," said John Vernon, DroneUp Chief Technology Officer. "Their vision aligns with ours, and we're excited about the future of our collaboration, as it strengthens the backbone of our Drone Autonomous Ecosystem."

This partnership comes at a time when drone delivery is on the rise across the United States and retailers, QSRs and c-stores look for new, innovative ways to put goods in their consumers' hands at a fraction of the traditional delivery cost. Together, blueflite and DroneUp look to push the boundaries of what's possible in drone delivery and autonomous logistics.

About blueflite

Founded in 2018, blueflite designs and manufactures advanced drone systems and software for an integrated approach to cargo delivery. The company's patented platform handles all aspects of logistics drone operations and provides a one-stop solution to solve logistics challenges globally. The unique, all-electrical drone design has vertical take-off and landing capabilities, advanced maneuverability, and is built without compromise - to meet the rigorous demands of commercial operations. Whether packages are large or small, blueflite's drone-based platform is built to scale in both size and quantity. For more information, visit www.blueflite.com .

About DroneUp

DroneUp leads the way in autonomous drone delivery services, transforming the logistics industry with a focus on speed, efficiency, and scalability. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, DroneUp is committed to delivering excellence and innovation, serving a growing number of locations across the United States and bringing the future of delivery to customers today. For more information, visit www.droneup.com .

