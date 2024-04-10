

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc. (ACN) Wednesday announced the acquisition of Unlimited, an integrated customer engagement agency. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Unlimited, with its extensive knowledge in behavioral science, customer strategy, and CRM activation, will now be part of Accenture Song, a tech-powered creative group, and expand Accenture Song's services and generate more value from generative AI.



Unlimited incorporates data and a profound understanding of human behavior into its offerings through its exclusive Human Understanding Lab & AI-powered digital insights platform LUCA, which complements Accenture Song's current strengths in data and analytics.



