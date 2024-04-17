All Seas Capital, a pan-European private capital fund that provides transformational capital solutions to leading founder- and entrepreneur-owned companies, announces a significant minority investment in Reducate EdTech Group ("Reducate"), a leading online continuing professional education ("CPE") platform with strong foundations in the Netherlands and Denmark, to accelerate its European growth strategy.

With a long track-record of profitable growth, Reducate has firmly established itself as a leader and pioneer in European online professional development through the merger of E-WISE, founded in the Netherlands in 1999, and Blueprint Learning, started in Copenhagen in 2014. Renowned for its unrivalled portfolio of mission-critical, high-quality e-learning courses, Reducate operates through 11 distinct brands, serving over 175,000 professionals across Europe in more than 40 different professions. The company has built a strong, recurring, and diverse customer base, providing them with regulated courses and materials for professional development.

Reducate's highly capable management team has a proven track record of successful buy-and-builds and this investment by All Seas Capital is poised to fuel Reducate's expansion ambitions, driving strategic initiatives to strengthen its leadership position in the European market. The company is actively seeking dynamic EdTech entrepreneurs and companies in the eCPE market to join forces with. The investment reflects All Seas Capital's strategy of supporting and empowering companies that have already reached a certain scale, with a proven track record and clear vision for the future. All Seas Capital's Co-Founder Marc Ciancimino and Director Charlie Budenberg will join Reducate's Supervisory board.

Henk Makaske, Chief Executive Officer of Reducate, said:

"As we join forces with All Seas Capital, we are not just starting a new chapter in our story-we are setting the course for European expansion. This partnership elevates our growth ambition, with the benefit of All Seas Capital's investment and proven expertise, strengthening our capacity to deliver superior e-learning experiences and emphasize our leadership in continuing professional education across Europe."

Charlie Budenberg, Director at All Seas Capital, commented:

"Reducate's highly capable team has established a strong business with significant growth potential in a highly fragmented market. Our capital and expertise provide management with a catalyst to accelerate their development plans in line with their clear strategy, and we look forward to supporting them on this journey."

Marc Ciancimino and Cristobal Cuart, Co-Founders of All Seas Capital, commented:

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Reducate, marking our first investment in the Netherlands and in the attractive education and training sector. All Seas Capital's flexible, non-control capital aligns perfectly with Reducate's growth objectives, and we are excited to help Reducate to execute on their ambitious growth plans."

Reducate and the shareholders were advised by Lincoln International for corporate finance, De Brauw Blackstone Westbrook for legal matters, Strategy& for commercial matters, and Deloitte for financial and tax matters. All Seas Capital was advised by De Breij for legal matters, RSM LLP for financial and tax due diligence, and EY for structuring matters.

About Reducate

Reducate is a European EdTech leader that emerged from the strategic merger of E-WISE and Blueprint Learning. With operational hubs in Utrecht, Breda, and Copenhagen, Reducate has established itself as a pivotal player, delivering unparalleled online continuing professional education (CPE) to over 175,000 professionals across 40 different professions. Committed to making the world a better place through skilled professionals, Reducate provides mission-critical training through a comprehensive offering of over 2,500 high-quality e-learning courses.

We are committed to expanding our reach and impact, inviting collaboration with top EdTech entrepreneurs and companies who share our vision of shaping the future of continuing professional education in Europe.

www.reducate.com

About All Seas Capital

All Seas Capital is a pan-European private capital fund that provides flexible long-term financing solutions to leading mid cap companies. The team is led by Marc Ciancimino and Cristobal Cuart who co-founded and led KKR's European mezzanine and preferred equity business, and have an extensive career track record with €3.4bn invested across 45 businesses prior to founding All Seas Capital. All Seas Capital's hybrid strategy, investing a combination of debt and equity, integrates ESG considerations throughout its investment process to help position its portfolio for long term, sustained growth.

We partner with and provide transformational capital solutions and board level expertise to Western European entrepreneur- and family-owned mid-market businesses who need strategic capital, but do not want to sell majority stakes. We identify businesses that already have a certain amount of scale but are in need of support and capital as the catalyst for real business growth. All Seas Capital closed its maiden fund with total commitments of US$400m including co-investments, and has invested in companies including Attivo Group (UK), G3 (UK), Hakim Group (UK), Nurture Group (UK), SoMeD Santé (France) and Zimmer MedizinSysteme (Germany).

www.allseascapital.com

