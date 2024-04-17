Hodess Cleanrooms Announces the Successful Acquisition of Labworks International

Hodess Cleanrooms, a leader in the cleanroom construction and advanced technology industry, announced today that it has acquired Labworks International based in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada. This acquisition further strengthens Hodess Cleanrooms' position as a full lifecycle partner, providing additional expertise to clients in transformative industries.

"We've admired the expertise and performance of Labworks International for a long time. Adding them to Hodess Cleanrooms offers us, and our clients, the cold rooms, freezers, and warm room-controlled environment expertise to support our continued success as a full lifecycle partner," said Blake Hodess, CEO of Hodess Cleanrooms. "This expansion of our footprint in the Americas will enable us to expand our reach in transformative markets so that companies can accomplish their important work."

A 20-year-old company with offices in Canada and the US, Labworks designs and builds precision-controlled environments for the safe storage of temperature and/or humidity sensitive items for the life sciences industry. It also designs and builds cleanrooms for healthcare, post-secondary institutions, pharmaceutical, government research facilities, and private industry.

Glenn McCarthy, P.Eng., CEO of Labworks International agreed, "We are very excited to join forces with Blake and his team at Hodess Cleanrooms to expand the expertise and support to respond to our clients' needs. Combined we can now offer expert facility design and construction, protocol strategies and executions, certification, testing, maintenance, and facility retrofits. Hodess Cleanrooms' expanded services and geographic footprint also create significant career growth opportunities for our exceptional employees. It's a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering solutions and providing ongoing support to our valued clients."

As North America's leader and only single-source provider of Cleanroom lifecycle expertise, Hodess Cleanrooms is proud to partner with some of the most successful companies in the most transformational areas in our economy today. Hodess Cleanrooms is dedicated to enabling the important work that they do and clear the way so companies can focus on discovery, innovation, invention, and manufacturing. Based in Attleboro, MA, Hodess Cleanrooms has over three decades of experience and over 600 critical environments built and supported across the Americas. A full lifecycle partner, Hodess Cleanrooms provides expertise and partnership in every stage of a company's critical environment lifecycle including design, engineering, construction, protocol strategies, certification, testing, ongoing maintenance, and facilities retrofit. Hodess Cleanrooms has deep experience in all ISO classes/specification and provides support for some of the most innovative market sectors, from semi-conductors to batteries; medical device to defense; biologics to pharmaceuticals.

Labworks International Inc. is a proven market leader in providing turn-key solutions and expertise to the life science industries in the design and construction of precision controlled environments for the safe and reliable storage of temperature and/or humidity sensitive items.Labworks International is headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

