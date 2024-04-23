Klappir Grænar Lausnir hf.: Klappir hf.: Financial Results 2023

Klappir Green Solutions: Financial results 2023







Main financial highlights for 2023, in Icelandic krona:

Total revenue was 573.5 million compared to 450.7 million in 2022.

Operational EBITDA was 97.2 million (16,9%), compared with 31.5 million (7,0%) in 2022.

Operational profit was 46.0 million, compared with -36.5 million in 2022.

Net profit was 8.7 million, compared with -35.5 million in 2022.

Total assets were 804 million, compared with 617 million in 2022.

Equity was 377 million, compared with 373 million in 2022.

Total liabilities were 427 million compared with 244 million in 2022.

Equity ratio was 46.9%, compared with 60.5% in 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents at end of 2023 was 274 million compared with 152 million in 2022.



Jon Agust Thorsteinsson, CEO:

"We are very pleased with our achievements in 2023. Our sustainability ecosystem is dynamically evolving, boasting a noteworthy milestone of engaging companies that rely on our software for solid sustainability accounting, comprehensive reporting, and seamless data sharing. Undoubtedly, the Klappir ecosystem holds paramount importance in aiding companies to monitor, calculate, and transparently communicate their sustainability performance, thereby facilitating their purposeful sustainability journey.

We are expanding our sales through our partner networks which presents a strategic growth opportunity - together with our partners, we are poised to utilize the opportunity in the EU market effectively. As we focus on expanding our partner network, we're reducing our advisory services to ensure efficient resource allocation together with our partners.

Our continued investment in research and development has ensured that we are able to deliver new, innovative product capability that will empower Klappir customers to comply with the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting (CSRD) directives and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). By our offerings, we are giving Klappir customers a significant edge, positioning them at the forefront of their industry sustainability efforts".

About Klappir

Klappir is a leading global sustainability software company, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Iceland. Klappir stands out due to its comprehensive approach to operations, trusted experience, groundbreaking product portfolio, and strategic expansion into new markets. In a world increasingly focused on sustainability, Klappir is not only driving its own growth but also spearheading a transformative shift in how businesses align with the complex challenges of sustainability accounting and reporting.

Klappir has emerged as the foremost provider of sustainability software, offering an advanced platform thoroughly crafted to empower effective sustainability management across various sectors such as businesses, municipalities, and governments. The core of Klappir's offering lies in its ability to seamlessly facilitate engagement with sustainability data, enabling enhanced efficiency and well-informed decision-making.

As a global leader in sustainability software solutions, Klappir holistic approach to operations, innovative product offerings, and strategic market expansion pave the way for businesses to thrive in an increasingly sustainability-driven world. Klappir's visionary journey promises not only growth but also a transformative impact on how companies navigate and embrace the complexities of sustainability accounting and reporting.

Klappir B shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Iceland (KLAPP-B). For more information, visit https://klappir.com. The consolidated financial statement release for 2023 can be accessed at: https://www.klappir.com/investors

Contacts for further Information:

Jon Agust Thorsteinsson, CEO

+354 664 9200

jat@klappir.com