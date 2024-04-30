Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
30.04.2024 | 11:58
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF: convening notice

DJ OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF: convening notice 

OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF (S6EW) 
OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF: convening notice 
30-Apr-2024 / 10:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
CONVENING NOTICE 
The shareholders of Ossiam Lux, (hereinafter the "Company") are kindly invited to participate at the annual general 
meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Annual General Meeting") which, will take place at the office of State 
Street Bank International GmbH Luxembourg Branch, in Luxembourg, 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 on 
 
May 17, 2024 at 2.00 p.m. (Luxembourg time) 
 
for the purpose of considering and voting upon the following agenda (the "Agenda"): 
ORDINARY AGENDA 
 
 1. To hear the management report by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") for the 
  year ended December 31, 2023. 
 
 2. To hear the report by the approved statutory auditor of the Company in respect of the financial 
  statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023. 
 
 3. To approve the financial statements (annual accounts: balance sheet, statement of profit and loss and 
  annexes) of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023. 
 
 4. To allocate the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. 
 
 5. To give discharge to the members of the Board of Directors (the "Directors") and the Company's auditor 
  for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. 
 
 6. Approval of fees in respect of the independent Directors' services of up to 18 500 euros net (before 
  payment of withholding tax and without application of VAT) per director per annum due for the financial year ending 
  December 31, 2024. 
 
 7. Statutory elections: 
 
 a. Re-election of the following persons as Directors until the next Annual General Meeting to be held in 
  2025: 
   1. Mr. Bruno Poulin, 
   2. Mr. Antoine Moreau, 
   3. Mr. Christophe Arnould, and 
   4. Mr. Philippe Chanzy. 
 
 
 b. Re-election of Deloitte Audit S.à.r.l. as independent auditors of the Company until the next Annual 
  General Meeting to be held in 2025. 
 
 8. Any other business which may be properly brought before the meeting. 
 
Shareholders are advised that no quorum is required for the adoption of resolutions by the Annual General Meeting and 
that resolutions will be passed by a majority of the votes validly cast of the shareholders present or represented at 
the Annual General Meeting. Votes cast shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder 
has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a black or invalid vote. 
 
The majority at the Annual General Meeting will be determined according to the shares issued and outstanding at 
midnight (Luxembourg time) on the fifth day prior to the Annual General Meeting (i.e. May 10, 2024) (the "Record 
Date"). The rights of a shareholder to participate at the Annual General Meeting and to exercise a voting right 
attaching to his/her/its shares are determined in accordance with the shares held by this shareholder at the Record 
Date. 
 
 
If you are holding shares in the Company through a financial intermediary or clearing agent, please note that: 
 
   -- the proxy form / electronic voting form must be returned by May 14, 2024 by the shareholder to the 
  financial intermediary or clearing agent for onward transmission to the Company; 
   -- if the financial intermediary or clearing agent holds the shares in the Company in its own name and on 
  your behalf, it may not be possible for you to exercise certain rights directly in relation to the Company. 
 
 
If you are NOT holding shares in the Company through a financial intermediary or clearing agent, please note that: 
 
   -- the proxy / electronic voting form must be returned by May 15, 2024 by the shareholder by sending an 
  e-mail to the following address: Luxembourg-Domiciliary@statestreet.com and/or by fax to the attention of the 
  Domiciliary Department at number: + (352) 46.40.10.398 and subsequently by mail to the registered address of the 
  Company 
 
Copies of the annual accounts, the reports of the approved statutory auditor and the management report are available 
free of charge during normal office hours at the registered office of the Company in Luxembourg (49 avenue John F. 
Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg). Upon request fax: (+352) 46.40.10.398) or by email to: 
Luxembourg-Domiciliary@statestreet.com the aforementioned documents will be sent to shareholders. 
 
If you cannot be personally present at the meeting, you may vote by completing and sending by post either the postal 
voting form or the proxy at the following address: State Street Bank International GmbH Luxembourg Branch, in 
Luxembourg, 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, to the attention of the Domiciliary Department or send it by 
email to: Luxembourg-Domiciliary@statestreet.com and/or by fax to (+352) 46.40.10.398 no later than two (2) business 
days before the meeting. The documents can be requested free of charge at the registered office of the company in 
Luxembourg. 
 
Yours faithfully 
 
 
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0599613147 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     S6EW 
LEI Code:   549300ZED4J7D0F2CY88 
Sequence No.: 318884 
EQS News ID:  1892997 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.