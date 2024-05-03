

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based household and personal products business Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY) on Friday raised its sales and earnings outlook for 2024. Expectations published at the beginning of March were raised based on the very good business performance in the year to date and the assumptions for the remainder of the year.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share is expected to increase in the range of 15 to 25 percent at constant exchange rates. The previous expectation was an increase between 5 and 20 percent.



Organic sales growth is now expected between 2.5 and 4.5 percent versus the 2 percent to 4 percent range expected earlier. Expected growth in the Adhesive Technologies segment has been reaffirmed between 2 and 4 percent. The guidance for Consumer Brands has been increased to between 3 and 5 percent, from between 2 and 4 percent earlier.



Adjusted return on sales is expected between 13 and 14 percent versus the 12 to 13.5 percent range expected earlier.



Based on preliminary figures, Henkel's group sales in the first quarter stood at around 5.3 billion euros, implying organic sales growth of 3 percent. While the Adhesive Technologies business recorded sales of around 2.7 billion euros and positive organic sales growth of 1.3 percent, the Consumer Brands business achieved sales of 2.6 billion euros and organic sales growth of 5.2 percent.



The company would report further details on the sales development in the first quarter on May 8.



