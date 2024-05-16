DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Death of Director

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Death of Director 16-May-2024 / 16:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 May 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Death of Director The Board of Hot Rocks Investments plc is very sad to announce the death of Mr Brian Rowbotham, non-executive Chairman of the Company. Brian qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte & Touche and had a long career in the City including at Save and Prosper and F&C Management Ltd. Brian joined Teather and Greenwood in 1997 and was involved as partner and then Finance Director in the Company's flotation on AIM and subsequent move to the Official List. He ran his own consultancy specialising in turnarounds and start-ups until joining Hichens, Harrison & Co plc in 2005 - sold to Religare Enterprises in May 2008. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director, comments: "Aside from being a colleague, Brian was a good friend and he will be missed greatly. On behalf of the Company, we send our sincere condolences to his family and friends." As a small company minimising its cost base there are no immediate plans to alter the composition of the Board though it shall be kept under review. Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7264 4546 Optiva Securities Limited Daniel Ingram Tel: 020 3981 4178 daniel.ingram@optivasecurities.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 322087 EQS News ID: 1905265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

