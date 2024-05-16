Anzeige
16.05.2024 | 17:43
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Death of Director

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Death of Director 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Death of Director 
16-May-2024 / 16:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
16 May 2024 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
Death of Director 
 
The Board of Hot Rocks Investments plc is very sad to announce the death of Mr Brian Rowbotham, non-executive Chairman 
of the Company. 
 
Brian qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte & Touche and had a long career in the City including at Save 
and Prosper and F&C Management Ltd. Brian joined Teather and Greenwood in 1997 and was involved as partner and then 
Finance Director in the Company's flotation on AIM and subsequent move to the Official List. He ran his own consultancy 
specialising in turnarounds and start-ups until joining Hichens, Harrison & Co plc in 2005 - sold to Religare 
Enterprises in May 2008. 
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director, comments: 
 
"Aside from being a colleague, Brian was a good friend and he will be missed greatly. On behalf of the Company, we send 
our sincere condolences to his family and friends." 
 
As a small company minimising its cost base there are no immediate plans to alter the composition of the Board though 
it shall be kept under review. 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7264 4546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Daniel Ingram Tel: 020 3981 4178 
daniel.ingram@optivasecurities.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      HRIP 
LEI Code:    213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
        2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  322087 
EQS News ID:  1905265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1905265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2024 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
