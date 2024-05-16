Chicago Fire FC Provides Notice of Data Breach

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Chicago Fire FC today provided notice of a breach that impacted the Club's IT systems. In October 2023, the Fire's early detection monitoring discovered an external user had gained unauthorized access to the Club's systems, including records containing personally identifiable information.

Upon discovery, the Club took immediate action and enlisted the help of experts, retaining outside counsel and forensic IT specialists, to determine the cause and extent of the incident. After a thorough investigation, the Fire learned that an unauthorized actor had gained access to its information systems during a 72-hour period and was able to acquire certain personal data.

The Fire have provided notice to individuals whose information may have been involved and will be offering credit monitoring services to all impacted, free of cost.

The Club has reported this incident to law enforcement, and there is no indication that the impacted information has been shared or used in any way. Additionally, the Club has provided a substitute notice regarding this incident on its website at chicagofirefc.com.

