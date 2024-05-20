SambaNova Systems, makers of the fastest models and most efficient chips, embedded within a full-stack AI platform, announces the appointment of Lip-Bu Tan, a semiconductor visionary, as its new Executive Chairman. This announcement comes as SambaNova experiences rocketship growth amidst surging interest in generative AI.

"It will be an honor to guide SambaNova as Executive Chairman," said Lip-Bu Tan. "The potential of this company is immense SambaNova has differentiated itself by providing a privatized, full-stack AI platform that enterprises can own; the fastest, open models, most efficient chips, software and services. SambaNova is committed to ensuring customers can own and deploy their data and models wherever, and however, they want. I'm excited to be a part of their fast growth."

Lip-Bu is the founding Chairman of SambaNova Systems: "I've always believed in the power and potential of visionary companies that can foresee and shape the future of technology. SambaNova's approach to integrating chips and models is what the market needs right now," he added.

Lip-Bu Tan is one of the most respected, decorated figures in the microelectronics industry, having been awarded the Robert N. Noyce Award, the Semiconductor Industry Association's highest honor, for his outstanding contributions. In 1987, he founded Walden International, a venture capital firm that has been instrumental in driving the growth of semiconductor innovation. Lip-Bu's transformative leadership as Executive Chairman and CEO of Cadence Design Systems resulted in him being awarded the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award by the Global Semiconductor Alliance.

"We are thrilled to have Lip-Bu step into the Executive Chairman role. I look forward to working with him on a daily basis to accelerate our growth," said Rodrigo Liang, Co-Founder and CEO of SambaNova Systems. "His unparalleled experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we enter new markets. We're committed to building the world's leading privatized AI platform for the enterprise, with a strong focus on customer relationships, innovation, and strategic execution."

