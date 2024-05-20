For the first time, the emotional portals of The Prism cross the ocean and engage with an entirely new context, offering a fresh approach to the spiritual dimension of art to the audience in New York.

"New York is the city that embraces the most innovative and interesting ideas and artistic proposals," comments Sergio Lella, CEO of The Prism. "That's why it's the ideal place to begin The Prism's journey beyond national boundaries. The Prism is an excellent artistic platform that interprets the radical changes that underway in contemporary art."

The Prism is an interactive artistic project that creates a special connection with the audience through emotional portals and powerful circular, luminous, and reflective works. The physical forms and spiritual dimensions converge in the artist's creations, giving life to portals that invite meditation and spiritual awakening, leading each of us back to the roots of our being.

Marco Senaldi, curator of The Prism project, explains: "The works selected for the exhibition at the Consulate General of Italy consist of seven portals. Characterized by their circular form, they belong to different cycles, but all constitute an unmistakable expression of The Prism's artistic and spiritual universe".

Following significant recognition in Italy with the first solo exhibition "Project Revelation" in 2023 and the inauguration of The Prism Core Center interactive art space, The Prism will exhibit a selection of its works at the Consulate General of Italy in New York from May 14th to July 14th, 2024.

Italian Consul General in New York, Fabrizio Di Michele, explains: "The Prism exhibition at the Consulate General of Italy in New York is part of a particular context, the New York Design Week, further enhancing and promoting Italian design in all its forms and expressions. Simontacchi's works indeed manage to combine art and design, aiming to convey messages of peace and harmony in an intimate yet universal dimension."

The exhibition will be open for visits every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, by appointment via email at cg.newyork@esteri.it.

But this is not the only commitment in the USA for The Prism: starting from NYCxDESIGN until mid-July, four works will also be on display at the flagship store Flexform in New York, an essential reference point for the Big Apple's design community.

Senaldi concludes that The Prism transcends typical contemporary art exhibitions since it addresses the need for energy and connection in modern society, offering not just art, but a comprehensive project that includes physical spaces for meetings, a media platform, and an international network.

