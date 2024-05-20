Eftsure: Anti-Fraud Platform Launches in US, Appoints Global CEO

Australian payment protection solution Eftsure has tapped tech executive Jon Soldan as global CEO to oversee its expansion to the US.

SALT LAKE CITY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Payment protection solution Eftsure has launched its offering to the U.S. market, as scam losses balloon and artificial intelligence (AI) heightens cyber threats. Headquartered in Australia, the business has also announced the appointment of U.S.-based Jon Soldan as global chief executive officer (CEO) in a bid to protect even more businesses against digital fraud and scams.

Sydney-based co-founder and CEO Mark Chazan will remain chief executive for Australia and New Zealand to ensure continuity and continued advancement in the region. During his tenure, Chazan has overseen a 130% CAGR for the business, with Eftsure being named among the Australian Financial Review's 50 fastest-growing companies.

"Since Eftsure's inception, we've amassed a unique and growing database containing several million verified vendors and have saved companies hundreds of millions of dollars in thwarted fraud attempts," says Chazan.

"Eftsure protects hundreds of billions of dollars in business payments across Australia and New Zealand annually. The U.S. tends to be targeted even more heavily - businesses need defensive solutions now, so we want to export what we already do successfully in Australia."

Soldan, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a highly experienced technology executive who has led teams across a variety of organizations. He has delivered record periods of growth at both large enterprises and startups, including Oracle, Entrata, HealthEquity and Slingshot Technology. He was most recently SVP and GM at real estate software company RealPage.

"The rise of cybercrime is a problem felt by businesses all over the world, and it is an even bigger issue in heavily targeted countries like the U.S. It is exciting to join such a great team and company, backed by incredible investors (LevelEquity). We are solving very real and urgent problems facing businesses around the world. Eftsure's solution is unique and affordable to customers of all sizes," says Soldan.

Across most types of cybercrime, the United States and Australia are consistently ranked as some of the most targeted countries, according to 2023 threat reports like those from Microsoft and Trend Micro. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) estimates that $50 billion is lost to domestic and international business email compromise (BEC) scams - just one of the fraud risks that Eftsure's payment protection platform helps mitigate.

Eftsure is the global market leader in payment fraud prevention. Specifically designed for businesses, our end-to-end solution safeguarded more than AUD $216B in B2B payments last year. Our mission is to build a safer business community. With a large and continuously growing database of verified vendor details (the only one of its kind), we use multi-factor verification to give businesses greater knowledge and control over onboarding vendors, receiving invoices and making payments. In short, we ensure our customers never pay the wrong people.

