Iveco Group N.V. announces Veronica Quercia as its new Chief Human Resources Officer

Turin, 20th May 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) today announces that Veronica Quercia will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) as of 1st July 2024, succeeding Francesco Tutino who will leave the Company the 31st of May, as previously announced. Ms Quercia will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and will report directly to the CEO of Iveco Group.

Ms Quercia rejoins the Group bringing with her extensive expertise in the human capital field acquired over the 20 years she spent in IVECO and CNH Industrial and, more recently, as Chief People Officer at a global technology leader in the electronic market. During her career she has covered a wide range of roles in Human Resources, serving as a Business Partner for various industrial and commercial businesses and Head of HR Centres of Expertise for talent development and organisation development, until assuming the position of HR leader at a multinational company.

