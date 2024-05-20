Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
20.05.24
17:45 Uhr
11,315 Euro
-0,245
-2,12 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,24511,39518:31
11,25011,36018:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2024 | 18:10
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V. announces Veronica Quercia as its new Chief Human Resources Officer

Turin, 20th May 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) today announces that Veronica Quercia will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) as of 1st July 2024, succeeding Francesco Tutino who will leave the Company the 31st of May, as previously announced. Ms Quercia will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and will report directly to the CEO of Iveco Group.

Ms Quercia rejoins the Group bringing with her extensive expertise in the human capital field acquired over the 20 years she spent in IVECO and CNH Industrial and, more recently, as Chief People Officer at a global technology leader in the electronic market. During her career she has covered a wide range of roles in Human Resources, serving as a Business Partner for various industrial and commercial businesses and Head of HR Centres of Expertise for talent development and organisation development, until assuming the position of HR leader at a multinational company.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240520_PR_Iveco_Group_announces_new_CHRO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/52cfb9a3-6901-4023-bbbc-3758297a7b09)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.