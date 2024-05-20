Founding Fathers Products: Founding Fathers Coffee Increases Commitment of Giving Back With Dollar General Expansion

Coffee brand that gives back to military families is now available at all Dollar General locations.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Founding Fathers Coffee, which donates 50% of profits to military families, is now available at Dollar General retail locations across the U.S. in two varieties, Donut Shop and Colombian. Dollar General has nearly 19,000 locations across the U.S. The new partnership increases the coffee brand's availability and strengthens their mission of giving back.





FF Coffee logo





"The partnership with Dollar General allows us to reach new audiences and offer our high-quality gourmet 1?00% Arabica coffees to their customers." said Phil Knutsen, CEO of Founding Fathers Products. "I founded the company to create the highest quality American made products that give back to those who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom. We are extremely excited that this partnership enforces that commitment." Founding Fathers also produces a line of specialty Dog Treats and Trail Mix products.

Founding Fathers Products administers donations through national partners like The American Legion and Folds of Honor. Most recently they donated $50,000 to The American Legion, Department of Florida to help support their efforts.

About Founding Fathers

Established in 2009 by Minnesota entrepreneur Phil Knutsen, the mission of Founding Fathers is to keep America strong one product at a time by providing the best American-made products aligned with the principles and values that made the United States the greatest country in the world. Founding Fathers Products will donate 50 percent of profits from the sale of its goods to support military troops and their families. For more information, visit www.foundingfathersproducts.com.

