Emergency Care Partners : Emergency Care Partners Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare 2024

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Emergency Care Partners (ECP) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 14, 2024, issue of MH magazine.









"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."

"We greatly appreciate the recognition of the team culture and success at ECP," stated Bill Yarbrough, CEO. "We have a unique private practice model that stresses the local relationship our physician groups have with the health systems and communities that we live in and serve. We work hard to create an environment of collaboration among all our physicians, APPs, and practice management leaders in emergency medicine services."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Emergency Care Partners (ECP) will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Oct. 10 in Nashville, TN. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency medicine and emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, and Illinois. ECP currently sees more than 1.4M patient visits annually and is supported by a clinical workforce of 1,000+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP employs a differentiated model in the emergency medicine space, highlighted by the ability to maintain ownership through its physician partnership model. ECP allows local groups to maintain branding and clinical autonomy while benefiting from the organization's significant back-office infrastructure.

