Coastal Vision Medical Group Pioneers SMILE Pro With the VisuMax 800

First Practice West of Dallas to Offer Revolutionary Vision Correction Technology

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Coastal Vision Medical Group proudly announces the successful completion of the first ZEISS SMILE procedures using the cutting-edge VisuMax® 800 laser at their Orange, CA, location (363 S Main St #325, Orange, CA 92868). This marks a significant milestone as Coastal Vision becomes the first practice west of Dallas, Texas, to offer this advanced technology. Coastal Vision will be marketing the version of this procedure performed with the latest platform from ZEISS, the VisuMax® 800, as SMILE Pro.

First SMILE Pro Patient with Dr. Tran at Coastal Vision

Image of surgeon, Dan B, Tran, M.D., pictured with first SMILE surgery patient at Coastal Vision Medical Group. They are standing in front of the Visumax 800 laser.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, Dr. Dan B. Tran, Founder and Medical Director of Coastal Vision Medical Group, performed the first SMILE Pro procedures since bringing this technology to the practice. Dr. Tran, who was one of the first surgeons in the USA to perform the ZEISS SMILE procedure, in Vietnam, over seven years ago, continues to lead advancements in refractive surgery. Joining him in offering this state-of-the-art treatment are Dr. Jimmy Lee and Dr. Amir Marvasti, all of whom are corneal specialists and part of the refractive surgeon team at Coastal Vision.

SMILE Pro Highlights:

Comfort and Precision : The VisuMax® 800 utilizes advanced laser technology to create a thin, contact-lens-shaped layer just beneath the surface of the eye, which is then removed through a tiny opening. This results in a more comfortable experience for patients with minimal corneal disruption.

: The VisuMax® 800 utilizes advanced laser technology to create a thin, contact-lens-shaped layer just beneath the surface of the eye, which is then removed through a tiny opening. This results in a more comfortable experience for patients with minimal corneal disruption. Speed and Efficiency : The VisuMax® 800 can create the lenticule in less than 10 seconds and complete a flap cut in approximately 5 seconds, thanks to a faster laser pulse repetition rate of 2 MHz. The shorter suction time reduces stress for both the surgeon and the patient during the procedure.

: The VisuMax® 800 can create the lenticule in less than 10 seconds and complete a flap cut in approximately 5 seconds, thanks to a faster laser pulse repetition rate of 2 MHz. The shorter suction time reduces stress for both the surgeon and the patient during the procedure. Enhanced Patient Comfort : The VisuMax® system uses corneal suction with a curved interface instead of traditional scleral suction, which doesn't raise intraocular pressure (IOP) and is more comfortable for patients.

: The VisuMax® system uses corneal suction with a curved interface instead of traditional scleral suction, which doesn't raise intraocular pressure (IOP) and is more comfortable for patients. Safety and Recovery : With over 8 million SMILE procedures performed worldwide, SMILE Pro offers excellent visual outcomes with minimal risk. The flapless nature of SMILE reduces post-operative dry eye and allows patients to quickly return to their daily activities.

: With over 8 million SMILE procedures performed worldwide, SMILE Pro offers excellent visual outcomes with minimal risk. The flapless nature of SMILE reduces post-operative dry eye and allows patients to quickly return to their daily activities. Precise Robotic Assistance: The VisuMax® 800 features intelligent robotic assistant systems, including centration aids, for enhanced control during procedures.

A Complement to Existing Vision Correction Options

SMILE Pro complements Coastal Vision Medical Group's existing vision correction options, including Advanced Custom LASIK, Advanced Custom PRK, EVO ICL, and Custom lens Replacement. Our team of corneal specialists is pleased to offer a comprehensive treatment portfolio with the latest technology options available on the U.S. market. This new surgical option addresses patient concerns about a procedure with a corneal flap - especially those subject to demanding or extreme environments such as combat sports, law enforcement, military and other demanding or extreme environments. Coastal Vision Medical Group's personalized approach ensures that each patient receives the most suitable treatment tailored to their unique needs and lifestyle.

A Word from Our Founder

"We are excited to offer our patients the SMILE Pro procedure with the VisuMax® 800. This advanced technology allows for quicker recovery times, enhancing the overall patient comfort and experience contributing to a faster return to daily activities," said Dan B. Tran, M.D., Founder & Medical Director of Coastal Vision Medical Group.

About Coastal Vision Medical Group

Established in 1999, Coastal Vision Medical Group is a premier eye care provider with multiple locations serving Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire. Our surgeons are highly trained and experienced in LASIK, cataract surgery, the treatment of glaucoma, and other general ophthalmology conditions. Coastal Vision surgeons and optometrists actively participate in FDA ophthalmic clinical studies to further expand future medical and surgical offerings. Our mission is to provide the best possible medical and surgical ophthalmological care to our patients utilizing the latest and best technology available.

