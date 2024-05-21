Topps Tiles' (TPT's) H124 results demonstrate the effects of the general market softness of spend on repairs, maintenance and improvement, as evidenced by other companies and external data. Of more importance is TPT's updated strategy, which includes targeting new markets and further/better leverage of existing brands, and 'medium-term' financial goals, the most notable being an indicated more than quadrupling of adjusted PBT from our FY24 estimates. Management points to more encouraging forward indicators for customer spend (including mortgage approvals and consumer confidence), albeit current trading remains weak. With a prospective FY24 EV/sales multiple, excluding leases, of 0.25x, the shares look primed to provide strong returns when the market backdrop becomes more supportive, and if management delivers on its strategy (as it has previously) and new financial goals. Our forecasts are under review.

