

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based real estate business Great Portland Estates Plc (GPE) published an updated Roadmap to Net Zero that aims to reduce emissions by 42 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2040 from the 2023 baseline.



The company aims to reduce the Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90 percent before offsetting the residual emissions to reach net zero carbon by 2040.



The original Roadmap launched in 2020 incorporated 60 percent of the footprint and envisaged reduction of carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 before offsetting the balance to net zero.



The update provides more challenging targets of reducing embodied carbon by 52 percent from the 2020 baseline and energy intensity by 47 percent by 2030 from the 2016 baseline. The original targets set in 2020 envisaged a 40 percent reduction in both cases.



The company also aims at new customer engagement and supply chain engagement targets to support faster Scope 3 emissions reductions.



The updated roadmap also contains a new commitment to remove gas fired boilers entirely from buildings by 2030 to ensure that all energy consumed is fossil fuel free.



The group has also increased the Internal Carbon Price from 95 pound per tonne to 150 pound per tonne.



