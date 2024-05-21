The collaboration between UL Solutions and Efectis Era Avrasya supports regional fire door manufacturers facing growing demand, helping them build trust with their customers, code authorities and building occupants.

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its collaboration with Efectis Era Avrasya to expand fire door testing at the Efectis Era Avrasya facility in Dilovasi, Turkey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520080390/en/

Patrick Abgrall (right), director and regional general manager of Built Environment, Europe, Middle East and Africa, at UL Solutions, presented a plaque to Ilker Ibik (left), CEO of Efectis Era Avrasya, in recognition of the Efectis Era Avrasya facility in Dilovasi, Turkey, participating in the UL Solutions Witnessed Test Data Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

This collaboration addresses the growing testing needs offire door manufacturers in Southeast Europe and the Middle East. Providing a local testing laboratory assessed by UL Solutions is expected to help reduce costs and time for regional customers.

Through the UL Solutions Witnessed Test Data Program (WTDP), Efectis Era Avrasya, an independent third party assessing the fire performance of products, will generate product test data with UL Solutions engineers on site to observe testing. The data from WTDP testing will be submitted for UL Solutions' review and acceptance. If test data shows that a product demonstrates conformity, UL Solutions can issue a product certification.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Efectis Era Avrasya to support local and regional fire door manufacturers in bringing safer products to market," said Patrick Abgrall, director and regional general manager of Built Environment, Europe, Middle East and Africa, at UL Solutions. "This collaboration supports efforts to establish a resilient built environment in Turkey in particular, as the industry faces stricter building codes and rising demand, and supports manufacturers in exporting to locations where UL Standards are widely recognized."

The agreement between UL Solutions and Efectis Era Avrasya comes at a time of growth in the construction industry. A recent Research and Markets report estimates that the Turkish construction industry grew by 5.1% in 2023 due to the reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure damaged in the earthquake in February 2023.1 According to 6Wresearch, the Middle East construction materials market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8% between 2024 and 2030.2

"The UL Solutions Witnessed Test Data Program enables us to better serve fire door manufacturers as a local testing laboratory in the region and provide test data to UL Solutions," said Ilker Ibik, CEO of Efectis Era Avrasya. "Our collaboration with UL Solutions is a significant step in the advancement of built environment fire safety in Turkey and our neighboring countries and regions."

The WTDP was introduced in 2007 to enable product testing at third-party laboratories while a UL Solutions representative is on-site to witness the testing. UL 10, the Standard for Fire Doors, was established in 1903, creating the foundation for our leadership in testing, certifying and inspecting fire doors that has endured for 130 years.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Sources

1Research and Markets, December 2023, "Turkey Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market, 2023-2027"

26Wresearch, January 2024, "Middle East Construction Materials Market (2024-2030) Industry, Outlook, Size, Share, Revenue, Analysis COVID-19 Impact"

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520080390/en/

Contacts:

Tyler Khan

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425