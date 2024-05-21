Bush, Telefunken, JVC and Panasonic smart TVs Powered by TiVo expected to roll-out across Europe in anticipation of summer sporting events

TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today debuted its TiVo One cross-screen ad platform, combining ad inventory across multiple end-points in the home and the car empowering advertisers to efficiently optimize branded campaigns to their desired audiences with advanced forecasting, precise targeting and robust measurement capabilities. TiVo One is the latest service to be added to Xperi's growing capabilities for its independent media platform, creating the ability to connect advertisers with their target audience across the various entertainment touchpoints that are used on a regular basis.

Xperi has experienced rapid success with its independent media platform over the past year, which is seen through increased adoption and growing footprint for TiVo OS, TiVo Broadband and DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo. Each facet of Xperi's independent media platform is focused on providing users with a unified and personalized viewing experience while partnering with content providers to offer a diverse range of content options and monetization opportunities.

"As a key element of our long-term strategy for the independent media platform, offering a variety of ways to optimally engage with audiences is essential. Whether that be through our smart TV offerings or connected car solutions, partners leveraging our innovative solutions can ensure we're committed to delivering value and driving sustainable growth," said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. "By fostering an ecosystem that prioritizes choice, personalization and seamless integration across platforms, we aim to redefine how audiences engage with content in today's dynamic environment."

This summer, Europe will play host to three months' worth of international sporting events. Ahead of these events, TiVo is focused on helping its partners meet consumer demands. TiVo's first OEM partner, Vestel, has smart TVs Powered by TiVo in retailers across most major European countries, under a dozen different brands. Argos, a major UK retailer, has deployed TiVo OS in their Bush house brand of smart TVs, which are available online and in stores now, and are one of the first smart TVs to incorporate Freely, the new UK streaming service delivering live TV over broadband. And Panasonic is also expected to launch smart TVs Powered by TiVo into retail stores across Europe and the UK this summer.

TiVo OS is designed to maximize consumer engagement to create enhanced economic benefits from ad placements across partners. As such, this summer is expected to be an important time for entertainment technology to activate strategies that keep their customers engaged, which extends to the power of advertising. The connected television (CTV) advertising market is projected to reach 36 billion USD by 2026, which means advertising on smart TVs has never been more imperative. Additionally, according to the latest TiVo Q4 2023 Video Trends Report, 62.8% of consumers expressed high tolerance for ads. However, many smart TV interfaces prioritize irrelevant ads, hindering the user experience. Since the launch of TiVo OS in 2022, TiVo has been committed to keeping the user experience a priority and that is a benchmark of its independent media platform. With the addition of TiVo One, partners can trust TiVo's promise to balance personalization with targeted and relevant ad placements, ensuring a seamless user experience.

TiVo One is a cross-screen marketing solution that can help brands optimize their advertising campaigns, analyze customer attribution across different channels and devices, and gain valuable insights into which devices and distribution platforms drive maximum engagement to adapt advertising strategies accordingly.

TiVo One initially plans to offer a 'Homepage Ad,' its flagship ad unit, enabling brands to amplify their message with targeted data-driven advertising. This is expected to allow advertisers to reach their targeted audiences through linear and OTT ad promotions, and provide shared ad revenue opportunities for partners, all the while allowing users to find their content through seamless search and discovery for a friction-free viewing experience.

Key Features of TiVo One Ad Platform:

Cross-Platform Global Reach: TiVo One powers all TiVo platforms, providing advertisers optimal reach and frequency across streaming, IPTV, smart TV and automotive.

Branded Experience: Enhanced graphic display combined with video and image expansion for maximum impact and engagement, driving directly to content consumers want.

Precision Targeting: Enhanced content discovery and engagement allows advertisers to target based on viewing audiences' behaviors and profiles, while delivering on user privacy preferences with a consent-first framework.

Advanced Measurement: Track, analyze and optimize campaigns in real-time, offering actionable insights to fine-tune your strategy for maximum ROI.

"As a long-term partner of TiVo, we look forward to being part of this next evolution of their omnichannel platform, TiVo One," said Mike Laband, senior vice president, platform revenue at Magnite. "Providing buyers with unified access to inventory across every screen in a streamlined, efficient way is key and TiVo does so on a global scale with unique inventory. We are eager to continue innovating with the TiVo team to enhance results for consumers and brands."

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2024 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, DTS Play-Fi, Perceive and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding: adoption and growth of the footprint for TiVo OS, TiVo Broadband and DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo; timing of launches of smart TVs Powered by TiVo; projections for the (CTV) advertising market; and the timing, features, and benefits of TiVo One. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "expect," "target," and similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to, and does not intend to, publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

XPER- P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521951605/en/

Contacts:

Xperi Media:

Allyse Sanchez, Xperi

Allyse.sanchez@xperi.com