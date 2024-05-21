Delivering More Than Energy: Atlantic City Electric's Community Impact Shines During Volunteer Month

Company contributed more than $1.7 million and volunteered more than 10,590 hours with local nonprofits in 2023

MAYS LANDING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / At Atlantic City Electric, the dedication to empowering communities extends far beyond delivering safe and reliable energy service. In 2023, Atlantic City Electric proudly contributed more than $1.7 million to local nonprofits and 358 employees devoted more than 10,590 hours - the equivalent of almost 1,250 workdays - to volunteer with hundreds of organizations across South Jersey. As National Volunteer Month is commemorated this month, Atlantic City Electric and its employees remain committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves. Throughout the month, a series of volunteer events have occurred and will continue to take place across its service territory, further demonstrating Atlantic City Electric's unwavering support for local communities and organizations.

"We are thankful each and every day for our employees who dedicate their time supporting nonprofits and organizations throughout New Jersey," said Rodney Oddoye, senior vice president of Governmental, Regulatory and External Affairs at Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. "From employee volunteering to our nonprofit and community partnerships, we are working to deliver more than energy to our customers and neighbors and our employees play a huge role in that."

The interconnection of community outreach and engagement, corporate philanthropy and volunteerism, and economic development efforts is a key component of Atlantic City Electric's broad support for local communities. In 2023, Atlantic City Electric:

Partnered on several workforce development programs across South Jersey, providing 48 graduates a pathway to a career in energy.

Reinforced its commitment to the future energy workforce with ongoing partnerships with community colleges and other major anchor institutions and partners across South Jersey.

Supported local nonprofits with $50,000 for open space preservation, parks and recreation resource improvements, environmental conservation and innovative community resiliency projects.

Connected more than 37,000 customers facing challenges paying their energy bill with more than $51 million in electric assistance.

Atlantic City Electric directs its community giving towards organizations that advocate for equal access to arts and culture, as well as those that educate customers about the energy industry and science. Additionally, Atlantic City Electric's community impacts extends to supporting organizations that enhance community vibrancy, promote sustainability, drive environmental open space initiatives and cultivate the energy workforce of the future.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric , and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect . Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

