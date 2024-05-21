Paul Carreiro Named CEO & President of Elemica

WAYNE, Pa., May 21, 2024, the leading provider of Digital Supply Chain solutions and the premier Digital Supply Chain Network for B2B industries, announces Paul Carreiro as President & Chief Executive Officer. Paul joins Elemica as a proven global leader with over 25 years of experience in Enterprise Software. The last 6½ years, Paul spent in the supply chain planning space, with a focus on growth and driving global operational excellence through deep customer collaboration and global scale. Carreiro has also been appointed to Elemica's Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Elemica as our new CEO," said Eric Sondag, Co-head of Mid-large Buyout at Eurazeo, a global investment company and owner of Elemica. "Paul's proven leadership and strategic vision make him the perfect person to lead our company into the future at such a critical time in our growth plans. His experience in supply chain will be instrumental in driving further innovation in our network and application offerings, expanding our market presence, and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders."

Carreiro brings decades of supply chain and B2B enterprise software experience to Elemica. Most recently, Paul served as President, Global Field Operations for Kinaxis and prior to that he served in key leadership positions at companies such as IBM, SAP, and Infor. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science/NYU Stern/HEC, in addition to completing the Director's College Program at McMaster University and Stanford University's Advanced Management Program

"I am thrilled to be partnered with the team at Eurazeo and am humbled to join Elemica with such a rich 25+ year history in process manufacturing, and today as the global leader in digital supply chain networks," stated Carreiro. "With an ever-evolving global landscape and key advancements in technology, it is more important than ever to have a digital supply chain that harmonizes data and processes through a single seamless network; Elemica's solutions enable our customers to transform their supply chains to drive innovation, resilience, and growth. I am delighted to join a company focused on driving value for our customers, partners, and employees."

Carreiro's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company, as it continues to expand globally, enabling customers to directly meet the opportunities presented daily, further highlighting the importance of having a digital, agile, and automated network.

About Elemica

Elemicais a leading Digital Supply Chain Network for B2B industries that accelerates and automates the massive number of digital connections required to improve end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world's largest manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain digitization. It is a promise that significant investments in digital technology will enable supply chain automation, improved transparency, and delighted customers. That promise is not possible without the seamless, digital connections Elemica provides between trading partners at every stage of the supply chain.

Elemica clients enjoy automation levels twice industry averages, 95% touchless supply chain processes, and the value of a trusted partner with 25 years of expertise in supply chain automation, collaboration, and visibility. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.