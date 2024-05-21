MyGovWatch Saves Vet Biz Community Up to $1,000 per Year to Hear About Government Bids & RFPs

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / MyGovWatch.com, a government bid notification and intelligence website, has announced a new program for small businesses operated by veterans or disabled veterans worth up to $1,000 per year for those who take advantage of the benefit.

Both Federally-certified veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOSBs) qualify for the program, as follows.

VOSBs qualify for a 33% discount off then-current MyGovWatch subscription plan pricing, a savings of $240-$360 per year today depending on the selected edition.

SDVOSBs can access MyGovWatch subscription plan services at a rate of $7 per month to cover transaction and administrative costs, a savings of approximately $1,000 per year for the National Edition.

To confirm eligibility, MyGovWatch will accept Federal certification documentation. For new businesses, up to one year of potential discounts can be applied retroactively once certification documentation becomes available.

"We are pleased to be able to bring this program to America's veteran entrepreneur community," stated Nick Bernardo, company president. "Ours is a curated, white-glove service option with real people to help users find what they're looking for. It's only fitting we offer real financial benefits to those who have written a blank check valued up to and including their lives to our country to help make it easier for veterans to grow their businesses."

Media requests about the new program should go to media@mygovwatch.com.

About MyGovWatch

MyGovWatch is a government bid notification and intelligence website for established and aspiring government contractors in more than 200 industries. With a curated, white-glove approach, MyGovWatch delivers leads using AI best practices at double the rate of free government tools and at a fraction of the cost of legacy websites. Big government contracts do not start with a solicitation, but all roads lead to one, and your budget for hearing about RFPs does not have to be thousands of dollars per year. Start your 14-day trial today.

Contact Information

Nick Bernardo

President

media@mygovwatch.com

(877) 533-1680

SOURCE: MyGovWatch

View the original press release on newswire.com.