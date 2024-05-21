Orizon LLC and Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation Form Partnership to Advance Innovation in Patient Care

New Orizon Fund to provide financial and operational support to OREF grant recipients seeking to commercialize innovative, patient-focused healthcare solutions.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Orizon LLC and the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) today announced the formation of a dedicated healthcare venture fund, the Orizon Fund, to support the acceleration to market of innovative orthopaedic healthcare technology solutions derived from OREF-funded research. The Orizon Fund will provide capital to finance the operations of new companies created to market the solutions, providing support in general management, product development, regulatory and quality assurance practices, and healthcare reimbursement guidance where appropriate.

As part of the funding process, OREF will identify grant recipients whose research has led to the development of healthcare solutions and invite them to participate in an evaluation process. Orizon LLC will work with interested OREF grant recipients to create business and product development plans that position the solution for commercial viability.

"The partnership with Orizon LLC represents an exciting new way for OREF to achieve its mission of supporting investigators and funding innovative musculoskeletal research. OREF's goal is to improve patient care by funding research into novel solutions to current clinical problems. By assisting OREF-funded researchers in getting those solutions to market and into the hands of orthopaedic surgeons in an effective and efficient fashion, we can further leverage the generous support provided by OREF donors to improve clinical practice," said Joshua J. Jacobs, MD, OREF President. He added, "Supporting innovative research is at the core of OREF's mission, and assisting our grantees in taking the next step with their research advancements is a natural extension of our mission."

Orizon LLC will conduct a competitive process to select innovative solutions from interested investigators with completed OREF research grants. For each solution selected to advance, a standalone subsidiary of Orizon LLC will be formed and resources provided to accelerate product development towards a commercially viable solution. The selection process will focus on innovation that addresses unmet clinical needs and provides features distinguished in the marketplace.

Jagi Gill, Managing Partner of Orizon, stated, "We are excited to be partnering with OREF, a respected leader in funding innovative musculoskeletal research, to advance its mission of supporting early-stage investigators and research that leads to significant improvements in clinical practice and patient outcomes. The Orizon Fund offers a unique opportunity to advance breakthrough medical innovations while supporting investigators with the financial and operational resources critical to developing and executing a successful market strategy."

About OREF

The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) is an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization that raises funds to support research on diseases and injuries of bones, nerves, muscles, and tendons and to enhance clinical care leading to improved health, increased activity, and a better quality of life for patients. To further its mission, OREF is committed to exploring ways to partner with others to move the field of musculoskeletal research forward. For more information, visit www.oref.org and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Orizon LLC

Orizon is a dedicated healthcare fund created to identify and develop novel technologies in collaboration with OREF and selected OREF grant recipients. Orizon's leadership team brings a wealth of experience to the collaboration and has a strong track record of bringing innovative medical technologies to market. For more information, visit www.orizonfund.com.

