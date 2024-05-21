For the 23rd consecutive year, NetJets, the global leader in private aviation, proudly announces its partnership with Art Basel. To highlight its commitment to the arts, NetJets will collaborate with French abstract artist Silvère Jarrosson to create a new art collection exclusively for NetJets that will be displayed at the Art Basel shows in Basel, Paris and Miami Beach.

Born and raised in Paris, Jarrosson trained as a ballet dancer at the renowned Opera National de Paris at only 10 years old but transitioned into abstract painting a decade ago. His background in ballet is seen throughout his motion and fluidity while creating his works of art. Represented by contemporary art agency Studio Artera in Paris, Jarrosson is known for using his whole body to make his art as he moves or 'dances' with the canvas to create his signature acrylic pieces.

At only 31 years of age, Jarrosson has received widespread praise and has had his work showcased globally. His art is featured in prestigious institutions such as the Villa Medici in Rome, the Unterlinden Museum in Colmar, the Lambert Collection in Avignon, the Crédit du Nord Collection, the Mobilier National and the Opera National de Paris, among others.

Jarrosson's project created for NetJets, entitled "Inner Horizons", offers Owners the individuals and businesses who are clients of NetJets' private jet ownership model captivating insight into his world of poetic immersion, where his spectators become part of the creative inspiration for his shows and projects. His work will be featured in NetJets' exclusive area within the Collectors Lounge. Accessible only by Owners, it will offer a secluded space for guests to enjoy hospitality throughout the show week of Art Basel in Basel. The show aims to merge external travel experiences made possible by NetJets with inner travel experiences created by Jarrosson's art.

Patrick Gallagher, President of Sales, Marketing Service, commented: "We are delighted with this partnership. We admire the synergy from the movement Silvère uses to create his art pieces. His beautiful artwork truly moves observers who watch him paint. Despite coming from different industries, we align in our passion to both create and capture exceptional experiences for others. As many of our Owners are deeply interested in fine art, we believe this partnership will be both inspiring and exciting as Silvère's career continues to flourish."

Globally recognised for its revolutionary shared ownership business model, NetJets' impeccable reputation spans more than 60 years and has reshaped how people fly private. NetJets proudly maintains and operates over 1,000 aircraft, grants access to more than 5,000 airports and employs over 8,300 private aviation professionals to deliver outstanding service.

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets has been setting and exceeding industry standards for over 60 years. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. NetJets' portfolio of distinctive companies, encompassing NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners and QS Security, offers a variety of customisable travel solutions, including shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services and specialised security services. This comprehensive suite of solutions is why so many of the world's most discerning travellers choose NetJets generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

About Studio Artera

Studio Artera is an art and talent agency based in Paris that supports the finest visual artists.

We represent artists and integrate art in all contexts by creating meaningful artistic collaborations with brands, companies, cultural institutions, and cities. Driven by the desire to reach an ever-wider audience through art, we build artistic narratives with our clients to inspire millions of people around the world.

Clients of Studio Artera include Louis Vuitton, Prada, Levi's, Bombay Sapphire, the Hoxton Group, the City of Paris, Château Charmail, and Viva Technology.

To learn more about us, please visit www.studioartera.com

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report. Art Basel's Global Media Partner is The Financial Times. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

