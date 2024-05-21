WGI Inc.: WGI, Inc. Welcomes Aaron Joseph as Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Market Leader in its Tampa, Florida Office

Nationwide MEP engineering practice known for its expertise in mid-rise and high-rise buildings, educational facilities, science and technology campuses, and government structures

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / MEP Director Marc Remmert proudly announces that Aaron Joseph, P.E., LEED Green Professional, joined WGI, Inc. as the MEP Market Leader in its Buildings Division. Aaron will be based out of WGI's Tampa, Florida office.

Aaron's addition to the WGI Buildings Division serves to further strengthen WGI's already formidable position as one of the foremost MEP engineering experts for mid-rise and high-rise buildings, educational facilities, science and technology campuses, and government structures. He lends his own extensive expertise in K-12, municipal and public buildings, multifamily, and community recreational facilities to WGI's portfolio. Nationally, WGI is a market leader in technology-based planning, engineering, and design solutions for public infrastructure and land development.

"Aaron Joseph is a very welcome addition to our MEP engineering team at WGI," says Marc Remmert. "His technical experience and sterling reputation in the Tampa community will serve WGI well as we continue to execute our ambitious strategic growth plans. Adding a professional like Aaron to our team is part of our Strategic Plan, now fulfilled."

Aaron is well acquainted with expectations and deliverables associated with WGI's business lines. Prior to joining WGI, he served in the role of Engineering Team Lead for a prominent Tampa-based engineering firm. Prior to that role, Aaron was with well-regarded local firms with strong roots in the Tampa market.

Aaron holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, and an Associate of Arts in Engineering from Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida. He also holds a Professional Engineering license in the State of Florida, in addition to being a LEED-accredited Green Associate.

Says Aaron of his new responsibilities at WGI, "I am beyond excited to join the WGI team. The firm is one of the nation's fastest-growing companies in our space and has a very aspirational and aggressive approach. I feel very fortunate that I'm at a place where I can match my experience and my passion for making a positive impact on my Tampa-area community and beyond with such a talented group of professionals."

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 49 states, specializing in the following disciplines: MEP engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences and water resources, geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, and land planning. In 2023, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

