BlackHagen Design: BlackHägen Design to Exhibit and Speak at International Manufacturing Expo South 2024

BlackHägen Design, a leader in product design for the medical device sector, is thrilled to announce our participation in IME South 2024, taking place from June 4-6 at the Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We invite attendees to visit us at Booth #2035 to explore our innovative design methodology and discuss the latest trends in medical device development.

In addition to our booth presence, BlackHägen Design's Philip Remedios, CEO and Director of Design and Development, and Renée Bailey, Senior Human Factors Engineering Manager, will present insights on how to manage the current challenges of hybrid R&D teams. In the presentation, "Navigating Change Management: Best Practices for Hybrid R&D Teams in our Post-Covid World," our experts will share insights and case studies that highlight BlackH?gen Design's approach to human-centered design while keeping both in-office and remote teams connected and collaborative.

What: Navigating Change Management: Best Practices for Hybrid R&D Teams in our Post-Covid World (Presentation)

When: June 4 • 11.00am-11.45am

Where: MedTech Theater in the Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, NC

We look forward to connecting with industry peers, sharing our expertise, and exploring opportunities at IME South 2024. Don't forget to visit BlackH?gen Design at Booth #2035 and attend our speaking session for a chance to learn more about how BlackHägen Design can support your next project.

About BlackHägen Design

Headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, BlackHägen Design is a multidisciplinary, user-research and product design firm supporting start-ups through Fortune 50 companies. Its pragmatic approach to product design is well-suited to safety-critical and environmentally challenging industries and has a long-standing history of serving those clients. At BlackHägen Design's core, user-centered processes drive innovation and sustainable product development. This systematic methodology for translating research insights into design requirements and creating valuable intellectual property has contributed to over 150 patents and trade secrets over the last 29 years.

BlackHägen Design continuously optimizes the quality of its methodologies and services through rigorous deployment of its Quality Management System, which is structured to be compatible with 21CFR 820 and ISO 13485, while being easily adaptable to our clients' in-house QMS for seamless documentation transfer. For more information visit: BlackHagenDesign.com

