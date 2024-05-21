Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability, is pleased to announce the appointment of an additional member to the Company's Board of Directors. Energy Plug is welcoming Jonathon Araujo (Redbird) as the newest member of its Board of Directors effective May 16, 2024. Mr. Redbird will advise Energy Plug on Indigenous relations and provide support for future strategic partnerships and research and development opportunities related to energy programs within Indigenous communities.

Jonathon Redbird is a Band member of the Saugeen First Nation, a part of the Anishinaabe peoples. With over two decades of experience in finance and economic development, Mr. Redbird brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Energy Plug team. Mr. Redbird has worked with more than 220 Indigenous communities on Indigenous innovation, technology, financial advising, infrastructure development, and capital raising, holding previous leadership positions with Pontiac Group and CORE Advisor. In addition to his board position with Energy Plug, Mr. Redbird currently serves as President of Saugeen Ojibway Nation Finance Corporation.

"Energy Plug is working diligently to embrace the energy infrastructure transition in Canada head-on," said Jonathon Redbird. "As I look to the future, I am excited to lend my expertise to Energy Plug's leadership team in an effort to support a sustainable energy landscape that respects Indigenous relations and fosters Canadian innovation."

"We are pleased to welcome Jonathon Redbird to the Energy Plug Board," said Broderick Gunning, Energy Plug President & CEO. "His extensive experience in navigating the intersection of energy, business development and Indigenous relations will be invaluable as Energy Plug advances its business."

Additionally, Energy Plug announces that it has retained Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark"), an arm's length party to the Company, to provide investor relations services for the Company, including investor communications, distribution of corporate information, and market research and feedback. Founded over 25 years ago, Renmark is a full-service investor relations firm representing public companies trading on all major North American exchanges.

"We are pleased to engage Renmark to reinforce Energy Plug's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company," said Broderick Gunning, Energy Plug President & CEO. "We selected Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public."

Renmark has been engaged by the Company for an initial 7-month term starting on June 1, 2024 and ending on December 31, 2024. Following the initial term, the engagement will continue on a monthly basis, unless terminated in accordance with the terms of the agreement between the parties. In consideration of the services, Energy Plug will pay Renmark a monthly fee of CAD $9,000. Renmark is also entitled to reimbursement for all expenses reasonably incurred, subject to the terms of the agreement. Renmark Financial Communications has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Energy Plug or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company, dedicated to innovation

and sustainability. With a focus on assembling customized Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery packs, we cater to a diverse range of residential, commercial, and industrial storage needs. Our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with local Indigenous communities, and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Renmark Financial Communications is a full-service investor relations firm representing small, medium, and large cap public companies trading on all major North American exchanges. Renmark facilitates connections between their clients and key stakeholders in order to assist their clients in efficiently achieving their milestones. Renmark has offices in Toronto, Montreal, New York, and Atlanta.

