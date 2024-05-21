Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies and VOOM Insurance Offer Insurance Discounts and Safety Solutions to Rideshare Drivers

AI driving copilot app and usage-based insurance provider partner to offer insurance discounts to rideshare drivers through implementing dash cam video

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Driver Technologies (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer, connected driving experience, and VOOM Insurance , an insurtech company that provides data-driven, usage-based insurance products for the future of mobility, today announced their new partnership to help more rideshare drivers get the tailored auto insurance they need while providing them with the technology to enhance their driving safety on the roads.

VOOM Insurance offers insurance to rideshare drivers in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Georgia and will offer more states soon. VOOM provides premium access to the Driver app and the option to receive a lower deductible on their insurance by enabling external video recording in the Driver app in the event they share their accident footage during their claim.

Driver's No. 1 rated AI driving copilot app, Driver®, transforms a driver's smartphone into an advanced mobile driving assistance system and dash cam designed to make connected mobility technology more accessible. As part of its premium service offerings, drivers can access their Driver Cloud to view all of their telematics data and videos, monitor their road safety score, the Driver Score, receive automated coaching and have the ability to share any videos for claims purposes.

"We are excited to partner with VOOM to equip rideshare drivers with the tools they need to improve their driving habits," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "At Driver, we're committed to developing mobility solutions for rideshare drivers to protect themselves and their passengers on the road while implementing safe driving habits that can result in discounted insurance premiums."

As of April 2024, car insurance premiums have continued to increase by 22.6% over the last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With over 1.7 million rideshare drivers in the U.S. needing a specific insurance policy to stay covered, rideshare drivers rely on VOOM insurance to provide a usage-based insurance product designed to consider unique driving patterns and mileage.

"At VOOM, we want to provide our rideshare customers with the best insurance solutions available to account for any potential coverage gaps and connect them with safety tools to help them reach their next destination," said Tomer Kashi, CEO and co-founder of VOOM. "We are thrilled to partner with Driver Technologies, which aligns with our mission to provide equitable insurance and mobility products to our customers as well as allows our customers to implement hardware-free technology to help our drivers drive safer. We believe that the best insurance solution not only pays claims fast but also tries to prevent incidents from even happening."

For more information about Driver Technologies' and VOOM Insurance's partnership, please download the Driver App in the Apple or Android app store, visit drivertechnologies.com , or for an insurance quote and more information, rideshare drivers and delivery drivers in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Georgia can visit voominsurance.com .

###

About Driver Technologies, Inc.

Driver Technologies, Inc. is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, incorporates AI driving copilot technology that transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam with safety alerts designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

About VOOM

VOOM is an InsurTech pioneer, crafting cutting-edge, usage-based insurance solutions for the future of mobility. The company's expertise lies in various mobility segments across all categories, from commercial drones and light aircraft to motorcycles, rideshare, and more, VOOM has already issued more than 100,000 policies to date. Instead of paying an annual flat fee, VOOM calculates insurance rates based on actual driving patterns. If drivers drive less, they should pay less; it's that simple. For more information, please visit voominsurance.com.

Driver Technologies Contact

Maddie Hirsch

Caliber Corporate Advisers

driver@calibercorporateadvisers.com

VOOM Contact

John Manall

VOOM Marketing

johnm@voominsurance.com

SOURCE: Driver Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com