Moses and Rooth Launches Rideshare Reimbursement Initiative on Memorial Day to Prevent Drunk Driving

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / In an effort to curb drunk driving during the Memorial Day holiday, the law firm of Moses and Rooth is offering free rides in Florida throughout the Memorial Day weekend. This initiative aims to enhance community safety by providing a reliable transportation alternative for those participating in Memorial Day festivities.



Free Sober Rides in Orlando

Memorial Day Crash Statistics

According to recent statistics released by the National Safety Council (NSC), an estimated 469 traffic fatalities occurred during the Memorial Day holiday period last year. In 2021, alcohol-impaired drivers were involved in 40% of all traffic fatalities during the Memorial Day holiday. To combat this issue, Moses & Rooth's Memorial Day Rideshare Reimbursement Program is designed to encourage safer choices and promote community safety during this holiday period.

In 2020, Florida was the third highest state for fatal crashes during Memorial Day weekend, seeing a 12% rise in national traffic deaths compared to non-holiday weekends.

How the Campaign Works

Qualifying for a free ride on Memorial Day weekend is straightforward. All applicants need to do is contact rideshare or taxi to take them home if they've been drinking or using another substance. Afterward, applicants can submit a copy of their receipt and their PayPal email to Moses and Rooth for reimbursement at the following address:

Attn: Sober Rides

115 Granada Court

Orlando, FL 32803

The ride must be taken within Florida between May 24, 2024, and May 27, 2024, to qualify. Applicants should also be aware of the following rules and regulations for the program:

Valid for a single one-way ride to a safe destination.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

One reimbursement per household.

Reimbursement is limited to $20, including a 10% tip.

Only the first 100 requests will receive reimbursement.

All requests must be received within 7 days from the end date.

If applicants have any questions about the rules of the sober rides campaign, please get in touch with Moses and Rooth.

About Moses and Rooth:

Based in Orlando, Moses and Rooth is a criminal defense firm located just blocks away from the courthouse. Their attorneys bring a unique perspective to defense strategy at every level of criminal litigation, relying on their former prosecution experience. They have extensive trial experience defending a variety of charges, including drug crimes, violent crimes, sex crimes, theft, fraud, probation violations, first-time offenses, and more. The firm also provides responsive service, answering the phone 24 hours daily. Call Moses and Rooth or visit their website to schedule a free initial consultation.



Contact Information

Andrew Moses

Attorney

mosesandroothpa@gmail.com

(407) 377-0150

SOURCE: Moses and Rooth

View the original press release on newswire.com.