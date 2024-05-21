Southwire Announces Expansion of Cofer Technology Center Research and Development Facility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Southwire

Southwire is pleased to announce the construction of a new expansion of the company's Cofer Technology Center. Located in Carrollton, Ga., the facility will serve as an extension to Southwire's hub for research and development (R&D) initiatives.

"I am thrilled to share this announcement of Southwire's investment in the R&D space," said Norman Adkins, Southwire's chief operating officer. "This is another example of why now is a promising time in our industry and at Southwire. The facility represents our progress as a company as we drive forward into the next chapter of electrical innovation."

The new facility has been engineered with the qualifications for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certification in mind. LEED, which is awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is a widely respected recognition of sustainable design and energy conservation in buildings.

By pursuing LEED Certification, the Cofer Technology Center expansion project exemplifies Southwire's commitment to remaining a standard-bearer of generational sustainability in manufacturing, distribution and more. Southwire's investment in this facility expansion reflects the company's dedication to remaining on the forefront of emerging and evolving technologies in the electrical industry.

The expansion will add approximately 50,000 square feet to Southwire's footprint and will feature a manufacturing line for the production of R&D wire samples. In particular, the facility will have a focus on engineering with sustainable components, such as creating cable with recyclable plastic insulation materials.

"Our industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by a global focus on sustainability, renewables, electric vehicles and grid transformation, just to name a few." said Axel Schlumberger, senior vice president of research and development. "The expansion of our R&D facilities will enable that growth in strategic growth market verticals and accelerate innovation and the development of new solutions for our core and emerging markets."

The development of the Cofer Technology Center expansion will begin in the second quarter of 2024. Construction is projected to be completed by the end of 2024, and the facility will be fully functional by the end of 2025.

