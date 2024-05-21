New Animal Care Center Open in Anderson, Expanding Cincinnati's Premier Pet Care Services

Cincinnati's leading veterinary services, Animal Care Center (ACC), is proud to announce and invite the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its newest facility in Anderson on May 23, 2024, at 11 am.

Dr. Ben Walter and Tigger

With existing locations in Forest Park, Fairfield, and Blue Ash, the addition of the Anderson location further solidifies ACC's commitment to providing top-notch care to pets across the Cincinnati area.

For over 40 years, Animal Care Center has been dedicated to offering a complete range of veterinary services, ensuring beloved pets' optimal health and well-being. From routine check-ups to emergency procedures, ACC's team of experienced veterinarians utilizes the latest in veterinary technology to provide comprehensive care for dogs and cats.

"At Animal Care Center, we understand that pets are more than just animals - they're family members," said Dr. Alyssa Myers, Lead Veterinarian at ACC. "With the opening of our Anderson location, we're excited to extend our exceptional services to even more pet owners in the Cincinnati area."

The new Anderson facility boasts state-of-the-art amenities and a team of skilled professionals dedicated to providing compassionate care to furry companions. Whether it's routine vaccinations, dental cleanings, or advanced medical treatments, pet owners can trust ACC to deliver high-quality care in a welcoming environment.

"At ACC, we believe in going above and beyond to keep pets healthy, happy, and thriving," added Dr. Myers. "We're thrilled to open our doors in Anderson and look forward to serving the needs of the local pet community."

The Anderson location will host an open house on June 1, 2024, with special promotions and activities planned for pet owners and their furry companions. For more information about Animal Care Center and its services, visit www.animalcarecenters.net.

Media Contact: Jenny Baker, Public Relations at (513) 405-0718 Email: Jenny.Baker@cvpco.com

About Animal Care Center: Animal Care Center (ACC) is Cincinnati's leading provider of veterinary services, pet care, boarding, and grooming. With convenient locations in Forest Park, Fairfield, Blue Ash, and now Anderson, ACC has been serving the Cincinnati community for over 40 years. Committed to providing compassionate care and state-of-the-art services, ACC offers a complete range of veterinary services to keep pets healthy and happy.

Contact Information

Jenny Baker

Director of Strategic Communications

jenny.baker@cvpco.com

513-405-0718

SOURCE: Animal Care Center

