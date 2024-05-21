WellnessLiving Appoints Krishna Vedula as Chief Technology and Product Officer

Vedula harnesses decades of expertise in technology, operations, and product development to propel WellnessLiving's growth trajectory into 2024 and beyond.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / WellnessLiving, the fastest-growing, all-in-one business management software for the fitness and wellness industry announced today the appointment of Krishna Vedula as its Chief Technology and Product Officer.





In this role, Krishna will oversee the development and implementation of technology across the entire company, including Product Engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, Product Management, Technology Operations, and Information Security, among other areas.

"We're thrilled to welcome Krishna to the WellnessLiving team," said Len Fridman, CEO and co-founder of WellnessLiving. "Krishna's proven track record of driving exponential growth and shareholder value using technology and product innovation makes him the perfect fit for WellnessLiving. We're excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to the incredible contributions he will make to our company."

Previously, Krishna has held leadership roles across technology, operations, and product development at notable companies, including 365 Retail Markets, ACI Worldwide, Lumen Technologies, among others. Most recently, at 365 Retail Markets, he led his teams to consistently deliver award-winning innovations in hardware, software, and payment solutions. These achievements, year after year, resulted from both in-house developments and multiple strategic acquisitions. His success was fueled by close collaboration with key customers and internal stakeholders, guaranteeing the alignment and integration of cutting-edge solutions.

"I am excited to join WellnessLiving and work alongside such a talented team, dedicated to revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry. I look forward to leveraging the potential of AI and technology to enhance our platform and provide even more value to our customers," said Krishna Vedula.

Before his time at 365 Retail Markets, Krishna spent several years at ACI Worldwide and Lumen driving transformational initiatives while managing world-class teams of hundreds of engineers around the globe. Krishna holds a master's in business from Mumbai University and executive education from Harvard Business School.

Please join us in welcoming Krishna Vedula to the WellnessLiving family. Together, we will redefine the standard for fitness and wellness solutions and empower businesses to thrive.

