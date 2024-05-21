Gilero Recognized as a Winner in Triangle Business Journal's 2024 Life Sciences Awards

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Gilero, a contract design, development and manufacturing firm specializing in medical and drug delivery devices, has been honored as the winner of the "Best Early-Stage Product Development Company" award at the Triangle Business Journal's 2024 Life Sciences Awards.

The Triangle Business Journal's Life Sciences Awards recognize both individuals and research organizations that are blazing trails and breaking ground in this field. The broad spectrum of the life sciences arena represents a number of focus areas, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, human health, medical devices and diagnostics, and others.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized by the Triangle Business Journal in their 2024 Life Sciences Awards as the Best Early-Stage Product Development Company," said Ted Mosler, CEO of Gilero. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who relentlessly pursue excellence in everything they do. At Gilero, we are passionate about making a meaningful impact in healthcare, and this recognition further fuels our commitment to innovation and advancing patient care."

Founded on principles of innovation, collaboration, and integrity, Gilero has established itself in the Triangle and beyond as a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and medical device companies seeking to bring transformative solutions to market. From concept development to commercialization, Gilero's multidisciplinary team offers comprehensive expertise and support throughout the product lifecycle.

To learn more about the Triangle Business Journal's 2024 Life Science Awards, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/triangle/c/2024-life-sciences-awards-raleigh-durham.html

About Gilero

Gilero provides end-to-end services in design, development, and contract manufacturing in the medical device and drug delivery/combination product markets. With an expanding global footprint, Gilero utilizes years of industry experience and in-house engineering talent to design, develop and manufacture everything from consumable medical devices to complex electromechanical drug delivery systems.

