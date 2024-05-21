M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of AGM 21-May-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 May 2024 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") 21 May 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: VOTES % VOTES % VOTES WITHHELD FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 64,930,299 100.00% 0 0.00% 64,930,299 1,215 December 2023 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 64,885,403 100.00% 2,500 0.00% 64,887,903 43,611 3. To approve the Company's dividend policy 64,930,299 100.00% 0 0.00% 64,930,299 1,215 4. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director 64,489,445 99.37% 407,957 0.63% 64,897,402 34,112 5. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director 64,484,558 99.36% 412,844 0.64% 64,897,402 34,112 6. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director 64,489,445 99.37% 407,957 0.63% 64,897,402 34,112 7. To re-elect Jane Routledge as a Director 64,484,558 99.36% 415,344 0.64% 64,899,902 31,612 8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 64,901,519 100.00% 0 0.00% 64,901,519 29,995 9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's 64,930,299 100.00% 0 0.00% 64,930,299 1,215 remuneration 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the 64,915,799 100.00% 0 0.00% 64,915,799 15,715 Company. 11. subject to Resolution 10, to authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not 64,866,107 99.97% 19,692 0.03% 64,885,799 45,715 apply.* 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own 64,930,299 100.00% 0 0.00% 64,930,299 1,215 shares.* 13. To authorise general meetings to be called on not less than 14 64,844,624 99.87% 85,674 0.13% 64,930,298 1,216 clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES:

All resolutions were passed. 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 2. for the appropriate resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 3. resolution. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 4. capital instructed" for any resolution. The number of shares in issue at close of business 17 May 2024 was 140,919,239 (the "Share Capital") 5. excluding 3,826,532 shares held in Treasury. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 6. which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. A copy of resolutions 11-13 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 7. and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. For further information please contact: Paula O'Reilly Tel: +44 7936 332 503 Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited

