Dow Jones News
21.05.2024 | 18:31
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Result of AGM 
21-May-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 May 2024 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
21 May 2024 
 
Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results 
 
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice 
of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. 
 
The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 
 
                                  VOTES   %    VOTES  %   VOTES   WITHHELD 
                                  FOR        AGAINST    TOTAL   VOTES 
1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 64,930,299 100.00% 0    0.00% 64,930,299 1,215 
December 2023 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report          64,885,403 100.00% 2,500  0.00% 64,887,903 43,611 
3. To approve the Company's dividend policy            64,930,299 100.00% 0    0.00% 64,930,299 1,215 
4. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director             64,489,445 99.37% 407,957 0.63% 64,897,402 34,112 
5. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director            64,484,558 99.36% 412,844 0.64% 64,897,402 34,112 
6. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director            64,489,445 99.37% 407,957 0.63% 64,897,402 34,112 
7. To re-elect Jane Routledge as a Director            64,484,558 99.36% 415,344 0.64% 64,899,902 31,612 
8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor                64,901,519 100.00% 0    0.00% 64,901,519 29,995 
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's   64,930,299 100.00% 0    0.00% 64,930,299 1,215 
remuneration 
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and to grant rights 
to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the  64,915,799 100.00% 0    0.00% 64,915,799 15,715 
Company. 
11. subject to Resolution 10, to authorise the Directors to allot 
equity securities for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not 64,866,107 99.97% 19,692 0.03% 64,885,799 45,715 
apply.* 
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own  64,930,299 100.00% 0    0.00% 64,930,299 1,215 
shares.* 
13. To authorise general meetings to be called on not less than 14 64,844,624 99.87% 85,674 0.13% 64,930,298 1,216 
clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES: 

All resolutions were passed. 
1. 
 
       Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 
2.      for the appropriate resolution. 
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 
3.      resolution. 
 
       A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
       voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 
4.      capital instructed" for any resolution. 
 
       The number of shares in issue at close of business 17 May 2024 was 140,919,239 (the "Share Capital") 
5.      excluding 3,826,532 shares held in Treasury. 
 
       The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 
6.      which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. 
 
       A copy of resolutions 11-13 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 
7.      and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
 For further information please contact: 
 
 
Paula O'Reilly 
                     Tel: +44 7936 332 503 
Company Secretary, 
 
Link Company Matters Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  322947 
EQS News ID:  1908023 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908023&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
