Levity Products, Inc Announces New Distribution Agreement with Major Distributors in Saudi Arabia and UAE to Expand Market Reach

Levity Products, Inc, an innovative provider of catheter stabilizers, today announced 2 multi-year agreements with international distributors in the Middle East: Hukama Al Sahara Medical Company, LTD., based in Saudi Arabia and Al Sadira Medical Equipment Trading, LLC based in Dubai. This collaboration will greatly expand the reach of Levity Products to growing healthcare markets throughout the Middle East and access to a wide range of hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will distribute Levity's innovative catheter product portfolio across its well established global medical network. Overall, their breadth of services includes medical equipment and devices, medical and surgical disposables, surgical instruments, and pharmaceutical products with Levity Products' solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hukama Al Sahara Medical Company and Al Sadira Medical Equipment Trading , distributors of major companies worldwide, including

American Diagnostic Corporation, renowned for its successful track record in the Middle East. Together, we aim to bring our life-changing medical devices to more patients in the Middle East," said Ted Morgan, CEO for Levity Products. "This partnership will allow us to bring significant improvement in catheter utilization to a very important international region for healthcare advancement."

"We are very excited to unveil the groundbreaking Levity Catheter Stabilizer line in the Saudi Arabia region, aimed at enhancing the catheterization process and ultimately improving patient's lives," stated Sulaiman Al Anqari, Chief Operating Officer. Hukama Al Sahara Medical Company, LTD.

These agreements are significant milestones for Levity Products as it continues to expand its global presence and make a positive impact on the healthcare industry.

Working with two successful and experienced medical distributors will provide a brand new approach to catheter treatment in the Middle East and be invaluable in helping Levity Products acquire access to a rapidly growing region.

About Levity Products, Inc.:

Levity Products, Inc. is a pioneering company focused on enhancing patient comfort and treatment effectiveness during the catheterization procedures. Levity stabilizers were originally developed by a loving mother to reduce the pain and discomfort in the catheterization procedures endured by her young son, Levi. With the help of a small team of developers and dedicated investors, many years of dedicated research, development, and rigorous clinical testing has resulted in a family of advanced catheter stabilizers that address patient comfort and catheterization effectiveness. Their flagship innovation, the "LECS" family of advanced Levity Catheter Stabilizers, has earned six patents and FDA certification, as well as CE Mark (conditional) certification. The LECS devices are made from hypoallergenic materials, ensuring extended wear and gentle skin contact.

For more information, please visit Levity Products, website at https://levityproducts.com

About: Hukama Al Sahara Medical Company, LTD

Hukama Al Sahara Medical Company is a leading healthcare distributor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, it has a robust presence across healthcare distribution, including medical devices. Hukama Al Sahara has achieved numerous milestones in the healthcare distribution industry, consistently delivering customer satisfaction and fostering strong global relationships. It is known for the promotion and supply of name-brand medical devices. Their vision is to pioneer the medical sector within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please visit Hukama Al Sahara Medical Company, website at http://www.hukamamed.com

About: Al Sadira Medical Equipment Trading, LLC

Al Sadira Medical Equipment Trading LLC is a well-established company in the United Arab Emirates. Founded by a team of highly capable, proficient, and dedicated

professionals aiming to set an exceptional trend in supplying medical and surgical goods to customers and healthcare organizations, Al Sadira specializes in the

marketing and distribution of branded medical devices. They are committed to providing cost-effective, quality medical equipment and supplies, utilizing innovation,

diversification, and cost-efficient methods. Their vision is to be a fast-growing, innovative enterprise meeting consumer and customer needs with a broad range of

branded products while adhering to world-class standards in high quality.

For more information, please visit Al Sadira Medical Equipment Trading, website at https://www.alsadirauae.com/

