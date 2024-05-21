Maropost, the commerce software suite built for fast-growing commerce brands, announces two significant appointments to its senior leadership team: Tim Schulz joins as VP of Product, Commerce Cloud, and Alessandra "Alex" Jacques steps in as VP of Product, Marketing Cloud.

"I founded Maropost to disrupt a crowded market, and with Tim and Alex on board, we are aggressively pursuing that vision," said Maropost Chairman and CEO Ross Andrew Paquette. "We're building a single platform that puts fast-growing retailers in control of their customer journeys, from hyper-personalized marketing to in-store and online purchases through exceptional service.

"Brands will use Maropost to create and manage product catalogs, centrally design and deploy promotions across all their channels, build engaging storefronts, and deliver personalized shopping experiences from one data set, in one nerve center."

Paquette is confident Maropost will achieve this mission. "We're not just another player in the market; we're here to redefine it. Watch closely: We're about to show what's possible when ingenuity meets determination."

About the New Appointees

Alex Jacques brings deep product management expertise from her roles at Terminus and Cheetah Digital. A certified CSM and CSPO, she excels at leading highly functional scrum teams, managing multiple platforms, and driving customer experience strategies. Her marketing technology prowess will shape the future of Marketing Cloud.

Tim Schulz is a seasoned product and technology leader with a track record of delivering outstanding results. As Head of Product at Magento and VTEX, he built products that enabled mid-market and enterprise retailers to scale their businesses globally and respond to shifts in the industry. At BigCommerce, he led Product Engineering and grew revenue to over $100 million ARR in 24 months while launching strategic partnerships with top tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Alibaba.

Tim was also a top 5% performer at Google, where he led global platform partnerships for Google Shopping and drove 40 full-cycle enterprise deals across product lines. At Maropost, Tim will direct the development of future commerce products.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alex and Tim to the Maropost team," said Sean Brady, COO and President of Maropost. "Their extensive product expertise, proven leadership, and passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences will help us realize our vision of a unified platform that helps them grow, scale, and drive real value from their marketing, commerce, and service efforts."

About Maropost

Only Maropost unites the commerce tools and insights growing brands need to engage customers and scale their business. Built on unified customer data and an enterprise-grade infrastructure, Maropost offers a complete, connected suite of marketing, merchandising and search, customer service, ecommerce, and retail solutions.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has made multiple appearances on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. A global company, Maropost proudly serves 5,000+ leading commerce brands across North America, Australia, and Europe, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm.

Learn more at www.maropost.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521528910/en/

Contacts:

Rob Wade

(888) 438-3152

press@maropost.com