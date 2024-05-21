EQS-News: KAOUN International / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024: Tech giants pioneering digital transformation in Africa will meet in Marrakech Global players and African's most impactful organisations gathered to address the media and share their contributions to the future of tech in the region The second edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024 ( www.GITEXAfrica.com ) is fast approaching, and anticipation is building for an event set to be a milestone in Africa's digital transformation. Scheduled from May 29-31, 2024, in the vibrant city of Marrakech, GITEX AFRICA Morocco will convene global leaders, tech enthusiasts, and innovators from over 130 countries to explore and showcase the immense potential of AI and digital technologies in driving economic growth and societal development across the continent. During the industry media briefing on Wednesday, May 15th, the involvement of key exhibitors was underscored, highlighting their roles and contributions to the event's emphasis on AI-driven innovations and digital transformation. Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, GITEX AFRICA Morocco is held under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD). This premier tech event in Africa is organised by KAOUN International, the international affiliate of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), renowned for organising GITEX GLOBAL in the UAE, the world's largest tech and start-up event. GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024 will feature 1,400 exhibiting tech enterprises and start-ups, including over 200 Moroccan start-ups from 130 countries. This platform is essential for connecting entrepreneurs with investors, fostering an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. Global innovators eye Africa's AI, Digital Finance, and Connectivity potential Opening the industry media briefing, Nabil Ouchagour, Chief Brand Officer of Huawei Morocco, emphasised the importance of AI-driven innovations in the country and beyond: "a new chapter of intelligent transformation is unfolding." The leading provider of ICT (Information and Communications Technology) infrastructure and smart devices is returning for a second year as a headline exhibitor and sponsor of the super-connector tech event in Marrakech. "As a Diamond Sponsor at GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024, Huawei reaffirms its commitment to help all industries make the most of intelligent digitalization and the strategic opportunities presented by AI, supported by cloud, advanced networks, and digital power technologies. Together, we can help all industries go intelligent for a brighter digital future in Africa," said Ouchagour. Similarly, Mohammed Bouhmouch, Director of Customer Success Lead for Nigeria and Ghana of Microsoft Africa, Official AI Partner at this edition of the powerhouse showcase, emphasized the impact of AI and cybersecurity on the region's economic growth. Among its recent initiatives to leverage AI for societal benefit in Africa, the company has set the spotlight on the importance of education and develop AI literacy, helping upskill over four million young professionals within the continent in the last five years. "AI is a defining technology of our time. We see AI opening the door to new opportunities in Africa through its thriving tech hubs and dynamic young population. Our goal is that AI becomes a catalyst for sustainable progress and improvements across many sectors on the continent," said Bouhmouch. The global financial corporation, Visa International, was represented by Sami Romdhane, Country Manager for Morocco, who highlighted the critical role of digital payments for economic development in the region with the world's youngest population. Romdhane commented: "as a global leader in digital payments, Visa is committed to driving digital innovation and transformation across the African continent. I am incredibly proud and excited about our participation in GITEX AFRICA in Morocco. "Morocco, with its growing technological landscape and strategic geographical position, serves as an essential conduit for technological growth and innovation in Africa and this event, which stands at the intersection of technology and commerce, aligns perfectly with Visa's ongoing commitment to drive digital innovation. As we showcase our latest solutions and technologies, we look forward to engaging discussions and fostering collaborations that can further empower consumers and businesses in Morocco and across the continent," completed Romdhane. Brahim Sbai, Vice President of Sales at Orange, the major telecommunications operator in Morocco, highlighted the company's strategy to secure reliable infrastructure and enhance network connectivity, while leveraging the opportunities of forging impactful collaborations during this edition of the show: "at Orange Maroc, we are thrilled to participate in GITEX AFRICA 2024, showcasing our commitment to enhancing Morocco's digital infrastructure. "This event is crucial for us to demonstrate our advancements in connectivity and cybersecurity, essential for global events like the FIFA World Cup 2030. Our recent initiatives, including establishing a sovereign cloud and leveraging AI, highlight our dedication to data security and technological innovation. We are excited to engage with industry leaders and explore opportunities to drive Morocco's digital transformation forward," said Sbai. Esteemed Moroccan organisations unveil their vision for GITEX AFRICA Morocco Addressing the media, Ahmed Bennana, General Director of the Mohammed VI International University Hospital of Bouskoura, Healthcare Innovation partner at GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024, and one of the most innovative organisations providing optimal support and care for patients in Africa, discussed the importance of intersectoral collaboration to accelerate the advancements in AI-driven technologies for healthcare. "I am proud to participate in GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024. Our hospital's commitment to integrating advanced technologies such as AI enhances healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. GITEX provides an essential platform for us to collaborate with global leaders in digital health, share our innovations, and learn from the best in the industry. Together, we are driving forward the digital transformation of healthcare in Africa," commented Bennana. UM6P Ventures, the investment arm of UM6P whose mission is to accelerate science innovation in Morocco and greater Africa, joined the stage to share a similar mission, supporting the next generation of disruptors shaping a more connected and inclusive digital future. "Our participation at GITEX follows UM6P's ambitious vision to support entrepreneurship and innovation across Africa," said Yassine Laghzioui, CEO of UM6P Ventures and Director of Entrepreneurship and Venturing at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University. "We are committed to fuelling start-ups from lab to market, and our ecosystem is already set to host and boost Africa's main innovations," he said. GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024 will open on May 29, from 11:30am to 6:00pm, and on 30-31 May from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Admission is for pre-registered trade professionals only with a special invitation for students aged 16 years and older on day three. More information is available at www.GITEXAfrica.com . Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KAOUN International. Media Contact: Tayce Marchesi - PR Executive Tel.: + 971 58 552 3994 Tayce.Marchesi@dwtc.com PR Media: Sami Saber - Media Relations Director Tel.: + 212 66 139 9976 Sami.Saber@dprgroup.ma On social media: Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4dSZK03 Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3V9LqJb Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3KcXao4 LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4dSZNZN Youtube: https://apo-opa.co/4dSZP3R Hashtag: GITEXAFRICA Website: www.GITEXAfrica.com About KAOUN International: KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word 'universe', KAOUN International's mission is to 'Create Limitless Connections' for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC's events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC's extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine. Download Image 1: https://apo-opa.co/3WN43nh Download Image 2: https://apo-opa.co/3WRbCcB Download Image 3: https://apo-opa.co/3Kczyjg Download Image 4: https://apo-opa.co/3WPKyuz Download Image 5: https://apo-opa.co/3WPLdMw Download Image 6: https://apo-opa.co/3QQgQ4Q



