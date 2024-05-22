Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024

WKN: A3D7AN | ISIN: CA70558T2048 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QS0
Tradegate
20.05.24
15:26 Uhr
0,141 Euro
-0,001
-0,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2024 | 01:02
126 Leser
Pegasus Resources Inc.: Pegasus Resources Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(FRA:0QS0)(OTC PINK:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") announces the granting of stock options to certain directors, consultants and officers of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 575,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.19 per share, expiring in three years from the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold, and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information, please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Christian Timmins
President, CEO and Director
Pegasus Resources Inc.
700 - 838 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6
PH: 1-403-597-3410

X: https://twitter.com/MrChris_Timmins
X: https://twitter.com/pegasusresinc
E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Pegasus Resources Inc.



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
