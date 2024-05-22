Hisense Middle East: Hisense Scores with "BEYOND GLORY" Campaign, Elevating UEFA EURO 2024 Viewing Experience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As official partner of UEFA EURO 2024, Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and appliances, has unveiled its "BEYOND GLORY" campaign.

Building on its successful sponsorships of the previous two UEFA EURO tournaments and the FIFA World Cup 2022, Hisense is dedicated to providing fans with the ability to feel every moment of the championship.

The 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence, mirroring the dedication of professional footballers aiming to be EURO champions. It also emphasises Hisense's commitment to pushing boundaries in the home appliance industry, with an unwavering dedication to pioneering technology and superior quality in improving everyday life.

Feel Every Moment of the Game with Cutting-Edge Technology

Hisense provides cutting-edge technology designed to transform the way viewers experience UEFA EURO 2024 at home.

A Stadium Experience Awaits: Viewers can witness every goal, tackle, and save in crystal clear detail with vibrant colours, sharp images, and smooth motion. As a pioneer in display technology, Hisense offers a winning line-up of televisions, including the revolutionary ULED X and Laser TV models. The electrifying atmosphere of the stadium is recreated in the comfort of living rooms, perfect for unforgettable viewing experiences with friends and family.

Smart-Life Integration with Hisense ConnectLife : Hisense introduces a smarter way to enjoy the championship, seamlessly integrating advanced technology into everyday life through the Hisense ConnectLife application. This app connects users to their appliances via mobile devices, offering a truly smart lifestyle experience.

Refreshments at Hand with Hisense PureFlat Smart Refrigerator : Never miss a moment of the action! Fans can keep game-time refreshments ready with the Hisense PureFlat Smart Refrigerator. This Smart Refrigerator not only ensures drinks are chilled but also allows users to watch the match on the LED door screen. With the ConnectLife App, users can control settings, manage food inventory, and plan meals without missing any action.

Ultimate Comfort with Energy-Efficient Air Conditioners: Viewers can stay cool and focused throughout the matches with Hisense's range of energy-efficient air conditioners featuring Smart Eye technology. This innovative feature automatically adjusts temperature, humidity, and airflow based on the user's position in the room.

Effortless Laundry Care with Hisense 7S Series: Fans can support their favourite team and showcase their dedication with a kit that's always fresh and ready for action. The Hisense 7S series washers and dryers take the hassle out of laundry care with smart dosing and AI wash. The ConnectLife App also allows users to control their laundry from anywhere, anytime.

By combining technology and innovation, Hisense is enhancing how fans watch football and revolutionising the overall viewing experience. The 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign brings fans closer to the game, creating unforgettable moments that will be cherished long after the final whistle.

Building on a Legacy of Success

This marks Hisense's third consecutive UEFA EURO sponsorship, following successful partnerships with both UEFA EURO and FIFA World Cup 2022

"Hisense is thrilled to continue its partnership with UEFA EURO," commented Jason Ou, President at Hisense Middle East and Africa. "Our sponsorship of UEFA EURO 2024 highlights our commitment to delivering superior quality and innovation to our customers. Through our 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign, we aim to provide fans around the world with an unparalleled viewing experience."

Hisense is leveraging its UEFA partnership to strengthen brand awareness and be the top choice for consumers through impactful marketing and its new campaign.

"Our sports sponsorships are a great way to connect with consumers globally and build trust in the Hisense brand," said Fazalur Rahman, Regional Marketing Director, Hisense Middle East and Africa. "We are thrilled to be a part of UEFA EURO 2024 once again, and we're committed to providing fans in the region with an experience that goes beyond the glory of the game itself."

This UEFA EURO 2024 partnership reinforces Hisense's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and achieving remarkable business growth worldwide.

By expanding its collaboration with partners, Hisense ensures the excitement of UEFA EURO 2024 reaches a broad audience, making every moment of the tournament accessible and enjoyable.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419222/Hisense_UEFA_EURO_2024_Campaign.jpg

