Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 07:33
2,516 Euro
-2,02 % -0,052
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4622,53609:27
2,4622,53609:29
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 09:12 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Middle East Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Employees and Partners Across the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, today reaffirmed its continued commitment to the Middle East and the people who drive its success across the region.

Hisense Team - Middle East

During this period, Hisense Middle East leadership, including President Jason Ou, remains actively on the ground engaging with employees and key partners across markets, reinforcing collaboration and ensuring the well-being of teams and stakeholders. Based at the regional headquarters in Dubai, the leadership team continues to work closely with partners and local teams to maintain strong coordination and support ongoing operations.

As a global company with deep roots in the Middle East, Hisense places the safety and well-being of its employees, partners, and customers as its highest priority. The company remains fully operational and closely connected with its partners, with management teams available to provide support and ensure continuity across markets.

"Our success in the Middle East is built on the strength of our people and trusted partners," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East. "We have deep confidence in the future of this region, and we remain fully committed to supporting our teams, strengthening our partnerships, and continuing to grow together with the communities we proudly serve."

Hisense also reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside governments and supporting their continued efforts to safeguard the well-being of citizens and residents. With deep roots in the Middle East, the company remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen the safety, stability, and prosperity of the communities it serves. Reflecting its long-term confidence in the region, Hisense continues to work closely with employees and partners while delivering innovation and value to customers across the Middle East.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931374/Hisense_Team.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-middle-east-leadership-reaffirms-commitment-to-employees-and-partners-across-the-middle-east-302710739.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.