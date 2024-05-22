The Seamless Air Alliance continues to champion inflight innovation announcing it is now the aviation Market Representation Partner to 3GPP and the debut of a whitepaper on enhancing passenger experiences

Seamless Air Alliance (SAA), the leading developer of global standards for inflight connectivity, announced it has been accepted as a Market Representation Partner (MRP) by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). SAA also announced the release of a new whitepaper promoting a standardized platform for the easy integration of aviation applications.

Following the Seamless Air Alliance leadership of a specialized Working Group on the integration of 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) in Aviation, a group that is co-chaired by Airbus and Vodafone, the Organizational Partners of 3GPP officially granted Seamless Air Alliance Market Representation Partner status on 24 April 2024.

3GPP is the world's largest and most significant international standard-setting organization for telecommunications having developed the most widely used mobile broadband standards. In order to achieve MRP status, 3GPP must recognize an organization has the ability to offer market advice to 3GPP and bring into 3GPP a consensus view of market requirements for services, features, and functionality.

"It is an honor for the Seamless Air Alliance to be granted MRP status by 3GPP and recognized for its leadership in aviation connectivity standards," said Jack Mandala, CEO of the Seamless Air Alliance. "The Seamless Air Alliance represents major inflight connectivity stakeholders and promotes aviation requirements for connectivity solutions including 3GPP 5G and 6G. We are delighted to guide 3GPP with a view of the business and technical needs to enhance the ubiquity and resilience of the next generation of cabin and cockpit connectivity systems."

The Seamless Air Alliance also announced the release of a new whitepaper produced by the Hosted Platforms group, one of seven Seamless Air Alliance Technical Working Groups (TWG) led by chairs from industry. The report reveals how the passenger experience may be enhanced with a virtual platform and open ecosystem for aviation applications.

"The borders between inflight entertainment and connectivity are beginning to blur. Airlines want to increase their digital outreach and the capability to add and remove services like "Apps" based on common hardware," stated Yves Beaumont, Kontron Avionics Product Line Manager and Chair of the Hosted Platforms TWG. "The Hosted Platform initiative will enable the industry to define and build software solutions based on general-purpose, vendor-neutral, virtualized hardware platforms and open interfaces."

To learn more, please visit the Seamless Air Alliance at Aircraft Interiors Expo Hamburg, 28-30 May 2024, at the Kontron stand (2E24).

About Seamless Air Alliance:

Seamless Air Alliance is an industry organization led by members of the most-important companies and organizations in aviation and communications including airlines, satellite and mobile service providers, airframe manufacturers and technology suppliers. Together we are advancing innovative, high-performance, and affordable inflight connectivity services. For more information, please visit www.SeamlessAlliance.com

Related Resources:

Open Ecosystem for Aviation Applications

5G NTN for Aviation Connectivity

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522267545/en/

Contacts:

info@seamlessalliance.com