CAI's best-in-class verification and risk management practices combined with Fedegari's innovative sterilization equipment and engineering to reduce cost and accelerate speed to market

CAI, a global company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services, today announced its strategic partnership with Fedegari Group, a manufacturer and service provider of high-performance sterilization systems. This partnership will elevate steam sterilization capabilities for companies spanning the life sciences and biotech industries. The goal of the partnership is to improve the application of steam sterilization science and minimize sterilization process implementation time, in order to reduce lifecycle costs, lower cost of goods, as well as streamline manufacturing processes.

According to the terms of the partnership, Fedegari and CAI will integrate their offerings to provide a seamless experience from procurement to operation. In addition, the partners will cooperate on developing and validating state-of-the-art sterilization technology, driving science-based sterilization process and protecting both sensitive products and process equipment.

"Fedegari is a world leader in providing aseptic manufacturing solutions, without operator intervention to produce advanced sterile products. As a strategic partner to the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, we resolve customer needs, thanks to our valuable expertise in sterilization and bio-decontamination processes. For this reason, we always pay close attention to technological innovation," said Stefano Nanni, Fedegari's General Manager. "Partnering with CAI is a significant step forward in our mission to introduce a groundbreaking sterilization technology to the world. Their support will be instrumental in accelerating this innovation."

"In this unprecedented time of innovation for biopharma and biotech, operational excellence throughout each phase of manufacturing, especially in sterilization, is critical to effective manufacturing operations," explained Alice Redmond, CAI's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our partnership with Fedegari will empower companies to streamline operations and accelerate delivery of groundbreaking treatments to patients worldwide."

About CAI:

Since its founding in 1996, CAI has delivered more than $1.25 billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, UK, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Japan and Singapore, CAI has built an international team of more than 800 professionals providing local support from a global company. CAI's engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission-critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard.

About Fedegari:

Fedegari Group is the world-class leader for the supply of highly customized integrated solutions for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Fedegari was created by brothers Giampiero and Fortunato Fedegari in the early 1950s. With over 70 years of trusted expertise in designing and manufacturing various process equipment for producing sterile drugs and MDs Fedegari is unwavering committed to support its clients in sharing its deep know-how on sterilization and bio-decontamination, to deliver the most effective therapies, following corporate values. Fedegari, with a turnover of 114.4 million euros and a strong focus on exports, operates in 100 countries world-wide, with headquarters in Italy and subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, US, Singapore, India, Russia, Japan, and China, Fedegari employs more than 700 people.

