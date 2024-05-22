Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.05.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Equity derivatives: Updates to Deferral Thresholds and Minimum Block Sizes (175/24)

Following the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) publication of
the results of the annual transparency calculations for non-equity instruments,
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will update the Deferral
Thresholds for equity derivatives accordingly, taking effect from June 3, 2024. 

The method for calculating the Deferral Thresholds, including the method on how
to re-calculate these values following corporate actions, are described in the
Annexe C (Block Trade Policies) to the Market Model and Functionality document
published here:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules 

Updated Deferral Thresholds for standardized derivatives, with effective date
June 3, 2024, can be found in the attachment to this Notice. Please note that
the values are subject to change as a result of any future corporate action
adjustment. 

Deferral Thresholds will also be updated for flexible derivatives contracts,
applicable in case of Exchange Transactions. 

Also effective June 3, 2024, minimum block sizes will be changed to 1 lot for
all flexible derivatives contracts, applicable in case of Exchange
Transactions. Please note that the minimum block sizes for standardized
derivatives will remain unchanged. 

For further information please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product
managers Joakim Fernlund or Tomas Körberg.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1223966
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
